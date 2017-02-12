‘Jolly LLB 2’ Box Office Collections on Day 2 Rs. 12 crore

‘Jolly LLB 2’, starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi hit the silver screens on 10th of February, 2017. The film minted Rs. 12 crore on its day one. Interestingly, this second instalment of hit franchise ‘Jolly LLB’, has garnered a better collection on its second day with Rs. 16.25 crore nett, reports boxofficeindia.com.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#JollyLLB2 has SUPER Sat. Plexes are ROCKING. Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr. Total: ₹ 30.51 cr. India biz. Sun should contribute to a BIG total”

The second day collection takes the total to Rs 28.25 crore, according to boxofficeindia.com.