Jinal Belani sheds 12 kg for upcoming Life OK show ‘Har Mard ka Dard’

NEW DELHI: Actress Jinal Belani, who will be seen in the upcoming comedy sitcom “Har Mard Ka Dard”, has lost 12 kg to get the look of her character right.

Before Jinal started shooting for the Life OK TV show, she was shooting for a Gujarati movie, the script of which required her to gain weight. Then for the show, she was asked to lose weight.

“I had just completed shooting for my Guajarati movie and had put on a lot of weight. I was asked to lose a lot of weight (for the show) as my character demanded it. Soon after that, I started working out twice a day and gave proper attention on my regime and diet. All said and done, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” Jinal said in a statement.

A still from Life OK show ‘Hard Mard Ka Dard’ (PC-Instagram/ Life OK)

The actress hit the gym and worked out really hard and followed a strict diet to play Sonu, a woman whose husband tries to understand what she thinks or means.

“When I was signed for Sonu’s role, I was very excited as I will be playing a comical role as a wife whose husband tries to read her mind and make her happy. It is an interesting role that will make the viewers roll out laughing,” Jinal said.

Check out the trailer here

Makers roped in Jinal after watching her performance in her first Gujarati film “Polam Pol”. She was earlier seen in multiple advertisements and in Doordarshan show “Laaga Chunri Mai Daag” .