ISHQBAAZ: WHOAA! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress in ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’

New Delhi: Star Plus show Ishqbaaz’s spin-off show ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’ is going to hit the screens very soon. Director and producer of the show Gul Khan is getting more and more actors in the show. After roping in Bigg Boss 10 contestant and versatile actor Rahul Dev in the show, another popular TV actress has been signed for a role in Dil Bole Oberoi.

TV actress Nidhi Uttam has been roped in to play the role of Rahul Dev’s wife. Isn’t this a good news!

Well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress will play the role of ‘Thakurian Jhanvi’, wife of ‘Kaali Thakur’. Rahul Dev will portray the role ‘Kaali Thakur’ in the show.

According to a news in Tellychakkar.com, Kaali Thakur will fall for Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and thus will marry her. He will leave his wife Jhanvi for Gauri.

Although the role of Nidhi Uttam is a very small one, but actress can make a comeback in the show in future. While talking to the portal, actress said “I am really excited about Dil Boley Oberoi as it is a very interesting concept. I have never donned such a look and was apprehensive initially, but have been showered with overwhelming response has been quite flattering.”

Nidhi also uploaded few pictures and videos from the sets of Dil Bole Oberoi.

Meet me as Jhanvi Thakurain in the spin off show of #ishqbaaz #dilboleyoberoi ????❤???? 3days to go ….Watch DBO at 10.30 pm from 13 th Feb on starplus ???????????? A photo posted by Nidhi Uttam (@nidhiuttam) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

I feel privileged to act with one of the most amazing actor of Bollywood n a lovely human being #rahuldev Sir???? Watch him as Kaali Thakur n me as his wife Jhanvi for a special appearance on #dilboleyoberoi ❤ A big thanks to @gulenaghmakhan ma’am n @karishmajain92 ???????? A photo posted by Nidhi Uttam (@nidhiuttam) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

Kabhi sautan kabhi saheli???????????????? it was lovely time spent with u shrenu ????????????way to go girl #dilboleyoberoi #ishqbaaz #nidhiuttam A photo posted by Nidhi Uttam (@nidhiuttam) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

And d fun continues ….. #boomerang #dilboleyoberoi #nidhiuttam #shrenuparikh @shrenu11 A video posted by Nidhi Uttam (@nidhiuttam) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

When u r happy n u know it Boomerang ???????????? @shrenu11 @nidhiuttam #dilboleyoberoi #ishqbaaz A video posted by Nidhi Uttam (@nidhiuttam) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

Caption this???????????? A video posted by Nidhi Uttam (@nidhiuttam) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:58pm PST

Another one???????????????????? #dilboleyoberoi A video posted by Nidhi Uttam (@nidhiuttam) on Feb 10, 2017 at 12:17am PST

From 13th February, Ishqbaaz will focus on the story of Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna), whereas Dil Bole Oberoi will solely focus on Omkara Singh Oberoi (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra Singh Oberoi’s (Leenesh Mattoo) love story. However, stories of both the show will be inter-related.

