ISHQBAAZ: Shivaay and Anika’s SURPRISE for their fans

New Delhi: Star Plus show Ishqbaaz is getting a lot of love from the audience and now is on its way create history with spin-off show ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’.

Ishqbaaz team is celebrating currently as they have completed 200 episodes. Lead actors of the show Nakuul Mehta aka Shivaay and Surbhi Chandna aka Anika went live on Facebook today. Apart from this ‘Shivika – Shivaay+Anika’ have a special message for their fans. For the first time, both the actors came together for a video on Instagram. Nakuul uploaded a video and wrote “Tonight we play our 200th episode & for the enormous LOUVE we get from you every day, here is some love back in the only way we know ????

Also another momentous occasion as on this very pious day @officialsurbhic & i break our insta virginity cause Fhat the Wuck #Ishqbaaaz #IshqbaaazHits200 @starplus”

This is how Ishqbaaz team celebrated 200 episodes on the sets:

#IshqbaaazHits200 ???????????? Celebration of # 200 episodes ❤ at the set of #IB ##repost from @official_pjain A video posted by Kaushani Sengupta (@b.kaushani) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:02am PST

Check out these pictures:

Ishqbaaz is story about three brother, Shivaay Singh Oberoi, Omkara Singh Oberoi (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra Singh Oberoi (Leenesh Mattoo) and their love stories.