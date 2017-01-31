ISHQBAAZ: Shivaay and Anika’s NEW LOOK

New Delhi: Star Plus show Ishqbaaz and its actors are gearing up for their spin-off show. At one hand Kunal Jaisingh (Omkara Singh Oberoi) and Shrenu Parikh are busy shooting for ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’ on the other hand Nakuul Mehta (Shivaay Singh Oberoi) and Surbhi Chandna (Anika) are taking the their love story forward in Ishqbaaz.

As we exclusively revealed Shrenu’s look for Dil Bole Oberoi, now we have something for all the ‘Shivika’ fans.

Shivaay and Anika have recently done a photoshoot and both look charming and elegant in it. We just can’t take our eyes off from them.

Shivaay looked dapper in all black coat-trouser ensemble but it was Anika (Surbhi Chandna) who looked stunning in the picture. She wore off-shoulder black choli with golden red-pink skirt. For jewellery, Surbhi opted for big earrings and ‘Mangalsutra’ with sleek hair bun.

Take a look at these pictures:

(Image Courtesy – Instagram/Ishqbaazfc)

Well, it is speculated that Shivaay will introduce Anika as Mrs. Shivaay Singh Oberoi in front of media. Although it is not confirmed but till then all the Shivika fans can enjoy this sizzling pictures of Shivaay and Anika.

Stay tuned for all news on Ishqbaaz.