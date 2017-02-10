ISHQBAAZ: Rahul Dev’s role REVEALED in Dil Bole Oberoi and he is NOT Anika’s Father

New Delhi: Star Plus show Ishqbaaz is about to make history with its spin-off show ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’. As few days ago we exclusively told you that Gauri will turn out to be Anika’s (Surbhi Chandna) lost sister. But there has been a big confusion. We told you that there are speculations about Rahul Dev being Anika’s father. It’s not true!

Rahul Dev’s role in Dil Bole Oberoi has now been revealed. Actor will play the role ‘Kaali Thakur’ who is married to ‘Thakurian Jhanvi’ played by Nidhi Uttam. He will fall for Gauri Sharma (Shrenu Parikh) and will keep a demand to marry her. Although Gauri will not agree to this but her guardians will force her to marry Kaali Thakur.

Later on, when ‘Baraat’ comes, Gauri will run away from there. From there on, this runaway bride will meet Omkara Singh Oberoi who will turn out to be his saviour. The role of Kaali Thakur is a negative but small one.

From 13th February, Ishqbaaz will focus on the story of Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika, whereas Dil Bole Oberoi will solely focus on Omkara Singh Oberoi (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra Singh Oberoi’s (Leenesh Mattoo) love story. However, stories of both the show will be inter-related.