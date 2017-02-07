ISHQBAAZ: Kunal Jaisingh aka Omkara’s HEART-WARMING post for Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev

New Delhi: TV actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is currently seen as Omkara Singh Oberoi in Star Plus show Ishqbaaz is riding high with success. Kunal will now be seen in Ishqbaaz’s spin-off show Dil Bole Oberoi from 13th January.

As we told you that Bigg Boss 10 contestant and popular actor Rahul Dev will play an important role in the show. Now we have got some other details for all the ardent fans of Omkara.

Recently, Kunal Jaisingh posted his experience of working with Rahul Dev. He wrote “Ok so here is my experience with @rahuldevofficial… so i have seen him since i was a kid used to always be intrigued by his avatar as a villan in so many films (btw he has been in over a 100films) so when i got to know im gonna share screen space with him i was like nervous as hell cause in my head he was a villan in movies i grew up watching… asked everyone who had interacted with him about how he is… but when finally i was standing in front of him the image of him in my head all came crashing down he is one of the most humble ane nicest human beings i have met… so simple so calm such an inspiration…a true example of never judge a book by its cover @rahuldevofficial your a rockstar pleasure working with you… #dilboleyoberoi #omkarasinghoberoi from 13th feb at 10:30pm only on @starplus”

Rahul Dev’s role has not yet been disclosed but it is said to be of negative shade. He will be seen in Kurta-pajama look.

Dil Bole Oberoi will solely focus on Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Gauri’s (Shrenu Parikh) love story.