ISHQBAAZ: Here is a SNEAK-PEAK into DIL BOLE OBEROI

New Delhi: Star Plus show Ishqbaaz is ready with its spin-off show ‘Dil Bole Obeoi’ having the love story of Omkara Singh Oberoi (Kunal Jaisingh).

As Earlier we told you that Omkara will get engaged to Svetlana, leaving Tej in shock. Now we have some really good news for all the Omkara fans. We know that Dil Bole Oberoi is going to start from 13th February on Star Plus. It will go on air after Ishqbaaz, means having the slot of 10:30 -11:00 pm.

The first promo gave a very little glimpse of Shrenu Parikh, who will portray the role of a girl named Gauri. She is sweet, chirpy and lives life to the fullest.

We have now got our hand on the new promo of ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’. Well it’s not complete promo but a sneak-peak:

Check out these videos:

Ishqbaaz will have the story of Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) where as Dil Bole Oberoi focus on the story of Omkara and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo).

Stay tuned for all news and updates on Ishqbaaz.