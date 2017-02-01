ISHQBAAZ: BAD NEWS for ‘RUMYA’ fans; Is Rudra getting MARRIED AGAIN?

New Delhi: One of the popular TV show of Star Plus Ishqbaaz is ready to create history with its spin-off show ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’. But till the time Dil Bole Oberoi hits the screen, show is gearing up for some shocking twists.

Now the makers have decided to give some time to ‘Rumya- Rudra Singh Oberoi and Soumya’. As per the latest update, in the upcoming episodes we will see a shocking turn in Rudra and Soumya’s life.

Track will start with Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo), who will agree to get married to Tej’s choice of girl for the business benefit. This will shock everyone and specially Anika (Surbhi Chandna), Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) and Soumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer).

Soumya will be heartbroken after this as Rudra and Soumya are already married but no one knows about it.

Soon Anika will find out that Rudra and Soumya are married. She will tell about this to Shivaay. At first he won’t believe it but then Anika shows him some pictures which confirms that duo is married.

Will Anika and Shivaay expose Rudra and Soumya’s marriage?

Meanwhile let us tell you fans favorite Kunal Jaisingh aka Omkara Singh Oberoi is currently busy in the shoot of ‘Dil Bole Oberoi’ with the new lead actress of the show, Shrenu Parikh.

Stay tuned for all news and updates on Ishqbaaz.