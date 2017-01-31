Is Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar married?

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s honesty and simplicity has won audience hearts. But how would you react if we say that the commoner contestant has hid biggest truth of his life.

According to the latest reports, Manveer is not single. Yes, the Bigg Boss season 10 winner is actually married. Manveer has claimed that he ran away from his house because his family wanted to get him married and he was not ready for the commitment. Not only this, it has also been said that he is a father of five-year-old child.

Here are the pictures of Manveer’s marriage which are doing rounds on social media.

His sister-in-law had earlier told leading portal India Today, “Manveer’s future wife should be homely, simple, and somebody whose thoughts match with Manveer, and who respects the elders in the house. We definitely don’t want someone like Nitibha. There is nothing homely about her.” In fact, even Manveer pretending to be as innocent as ever, stirred it clear stating, “I see my relationship with Nitibha only as a friend. She might have said that she likes me and I like her. Liking is a state of mind. Sometimes you like someone only as a friend. Let’s see how things go once we meet. As of now, it’s nothing but friendship.”

Well, we wonder why did Manveer Gurjar lie about his marital status?

