FIR lodged against Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar

New Delhi: Manveer Gurjar who impressed everyone with his simplicity garnered highest number of votes and won the crown of Bigg Boss. Just few days after winning the title, controversies have surrounded him. As if his wedding video was not enough, now Manveer has landed in legal soup. Noida Police has lodged FIR against him. Case has been filed against Manveer under section 341 of the IPC.

Manveer’s friends and relatives organized a grand welcome for him at a park in Noida Sector 46. According to reports, permission of 50 vehicles was taken from Police but number increased to almost 1000. This caused commotion and traffic jam outside the venue.

Manveer has suddenly become household name and his fans just want to have his glimpse. Let’s see how he tackles these problems which have come around with fame.