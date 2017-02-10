EXCLUSIVE: Rupal Patel aka ‘Kokila’ to say GOODBYE to SAATH NIBHANA SAATHIYA

New Delhi: One of the popular and household show of Star Plus ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ has come a long way since its inception in 2010. In the recent past, show and its actors have made into the headlines quite a time. Last month, there were rumours that Tanya Sharma aka Meera will leave the show, as she didn’t want her character to age after leap. But actress stayed back.

Well, now an important character of the show ‘Kokila Modi’ is going to leave the show. Yes! This is true!

Makers are roping in new actors to increase the TRP of the show. This is actually a bad news because Rupal Patel aka Kokila has been carrying the show alone on her shoulders.

Someone from the set informed “Someone will try to kill ‘Gopi Bahu’ (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) by hiring sharp-shooter. However Kokila comes to know about this and she will take the bullet by saving Gopi.”

As per the source, this is how Kokila’s exit has been planned.

Rupal Patel has been a prominent actor of Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She gained a lot of appreciation for her dialogue delivery in the show. Even when Gia Manek was replaced with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, she was the one kept the TRP and audience entertained.

We are sure that audience will miss Kokila in the show.

Stay tuned for all news and updates on Saath Nibhana Saathiya.