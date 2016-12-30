Cards over cash, online booking tops travel trends of 2016

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) From online hotel bookings rising exponentially, people opting for card over cash for going on vacation solo, the year 2016 witnessed some changes in the travellers behaviour.

Yatra.com collated some of the key findings in travel trends of 2016 and has come up with a list.

* It’s a â€˜Mobile-First’ world: With smartphone prices crashing and penetration increasing rapidly, the Indian consumers are using mobile devices as their primary means to book travel.

* Online hotel bookings rising exponentially: Making travel reservations online, be it via desktop or mobile device, continues to rise rapidly. Even hoteliers are using the online route to enhance the guest experience by keeping in touch with the customers during their travel journey.

* Weekend Getaways: 2016 witnessed a huge amount of short haul travel concentrated around the long weekends and holiday seasons. Travellers saw the weekends as the opportunity to escape from their monotonous city schedules to indulge in short getaways.

* Cards over Cash: Post demonetisation, plastic money has been observed as a preferred mode of payment while buying tickets and travelling. A survey conducted by Yatra.com indicated the inclination of Indian travellers to use credit or debit cards over cash.

* Cheap travel helping the world connect: With each year, the world gets even more connected. This year low and discounted air fares made travel for customers easier than ever. While destinations like Europe, US, Dubai and South East Asia continue to attract the bulk of tourists from across the country, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius and Bali are some more niche destinations that have seen excellent traction.

* It’s not travelling alone, it’s travelling solo: Independent or solo travelling gaining popularity in 2016. The new age traveller believes in experiencing the unknown, encountering different people and cultures, and testing new limits.