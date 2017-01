Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar gets UNBELIEVABLE WELCOME in Delhi and Noida

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 10 is over but the real journey of winner Manveer Gurjar has just started. Manveer won Bigg Boss 10 with the support of his fans. Salman Khan gave the trophy and winning amount rupees 40 Lakhs to him.

Soon Manveer Gurjar announced that he will donate half of the prize money to Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human Foundation’.

After having Bigg Boss after party at Salman Khan’s farm house, Manveer today arrived Noida. Bigg Boss 10 winner got a rousing welcome at the delhi airport. All Manveer Gurjar fans were ready with the garlands to celebrate the victory.

A huge crowd welcomed Manveer as he arrived Delhi Airport. Check this video out:

Lo aa gya Apna bhai Manveer Delhi airport

#Manveergurjar is back

Manveer also thanked all his fans for the support and love.