Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar EXPOSED; Also father of 5-year-old

New Delhi: Earlier we told you that a video is getting viral according to which, Manveer Gurjar is married. Now Manveer’s another lie has been caught.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Manveer is just not married but also father to 5-year-old girl. In an interview give to the website Bigg Boss 10 contestant Gaurav Chopra said “As far as I can recollect, he once told Bani J that he was father to a five-year-old girl. Then, he turned around and said he was joking. I do remember this. Of course, it is quite possible that he is a married man.”

Well, it’s not confirmed that how much this news is true but it has definitely raised many questions on Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar.

It is very ironic that in an interaction with India Today, Manveer’s sister-in-law talked about what kind of bride they are looking for already married Manveer Gurjar. She said “She should be homely, simple, and somebody whose thoughts match with Manveer, and who respects the elders in the house. We definitely don’t want someone like Nitibha. There is nothing homely about her.”

This is quite shocking that Manveer’s family is finding a ‘suitable bride’ for already married and father of one Manveer Gurjar.

Untill now, we haven’t got any statement regarding Manveer’s personal life from his family.