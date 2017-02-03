Bigg Boss 10 is over BUT are you ready for BIGG BOSS 11?

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 10 is over with commoner contestant Manveer Gurjar winning the show. All the ardent fans are now in wait of Bigg Boss season 11. So we have got a good for all of them.

The buzz is that soon entries for Bigg Boss 11 will be open for everyone. According to a report in DNA, Colors CEO Raj Nayak, hinted at a development plan for Bigg Boss 11.

While talking to portal, he said “People told me getting commoners would be a flop idea. In fact, I have been trying to do this format for three years but faced resistance from the team. Finally, they also gave in but they wanted that it should have equal number of celebrities and commoners. So, I compromised. But commoners turned out to be very good for us. This was a way of reinventing. So, (I think) next year, should we go with all commoners? I don’t know but that’s how we reinvent.”

But there are reports saying that the Bigg Boss season 11 will be having no commoners because Salman Khan at the end of the grand finale didn’t made any announcement regarding the entries for commoners in Bigg Boss 11. It is also being said that Bigg Boss 11 theme can be of a ‘Jungle’.

Well there is no confirmation yet on this and soon we will update you all about it. But this has got us already excited for Bigg Boss season 11.

Stay tuned for all news and updates on Bigg Boss.