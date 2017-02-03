Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul to shift with Yuvraj’s sister-in-law Akanksha

NEW DELHI: It’s ‘Mumbai Calling’ for Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul as she is planning to shift to the city. Since eviction from controversial reality show, Manveer’s lover Nitibha has been getting offers. Hence, she will fly to Mumbai to try her luck in TV and films.

But can you guess with whom she is planning to move in? It’s Akanksha Sharma, her Bigg Boss friend who is already in Mumbai. Akanksha has began her hunt for apartments and now both the friends will zero in on most suitable.

Akanksha, estranged wife of Zoravar, brother of cricketer Yuvraj Singh created buzz with startling revelations after her Bigg Boss stint. After getting eliminated from Bigg Boss house, she accused mother-in-law Shabnam of breaking her marriage. Currently, she is fighting a legal battle with Zoravar.

Meanwhile reacting on Manveer’s marriage, Nitibha said “I don’t want to talk anything about Manveer’s wedding for now. I will talk at some later date. For now, I can only say that I was not involved with him.”

Good luck Nitibha and Akanksha!