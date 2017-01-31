Bharti Singh’s post for rumoured beau Harsh hints at their true love

New Delhi: Stand up comedienne and actress Bharti Singh has always chosen to be silent on her relationship. But few months back, her love affair with Harsh Limbachiyaa, writer of Comedy Nights Bachao became talk of the town . Now, this Instagram post hints that Harsh-Bharti are planning to take their relationship a notch higher. Recently, on the occasion of Harsh’ Birthday, Bharti posted collage with a heartfelt message.





Mai itni masti karti hoo ya bolti hu lekin to tell the amount of love I love you I have no words or expressions Meri haan Subha terse se shuru aur raat tere pe khatam hoti hai -you really put colours to my life -hum rooz bhi mil te hai toh bhi Meri excitement utni hi hai jaise hum 1st time mil rahe hai -happy birthday Tera birthday Meri alag hi zindagi Ki shurwat hai❤️main badlne Ki koshish bhi karu tho mat badlna #love forever#heartbeat#life#bestfrnd#partnarin crime ????????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️????????????????????????????????????☹️️☹️️ A photo posted by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Few days back, news of their engagement hit the internet, later proving to be mere gossip.