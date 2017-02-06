AMAZING TRANSFORMATION Of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel loves to work out. Well, earlier actor was bit plump and with a lot of training and hard work he has shredded a lot of kilos! (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Karan9198)
This is Karan’s picture before he started doing gym and work out! (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Karan9198)
Karan uploaded a collage on instagram writing “Hardly working ... to ... working hard ..! Thanks to @rocky_bodytransformer my trainer and @alygoni my brother ...!!” (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Karan9198)
There is no doubt that actor has worked hard and result are quite evident! (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Karan9198)
His amazing transformation has made him look younger and more handsome! (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Karan9198)
Karan plays the role of ‘Raman Bhalla’ in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein! (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Karan9198)
Karan’s transformation is an inspiration for many actors and his fans! (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Karan9198)
Karan Patel gives the credit of this muscular physique to his co-actor and good friend Aly Goni! (Image Courtesy - Instagram/Karan9198)

