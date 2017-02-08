After tying the knot inside Bigg Boss house, here’s what Monalisa & Vikrant are upto!

NEW DELHI: Monalisa Antara was one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss season 10. Her antics and friendship with Manu Punjabi and winner Manveer Gurjar always hit headlines.

She even got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput inside the house with all rituals and ceremonies. Undoubtedly, the grand wedding at national television garnered lot of TRP for the Colors’ controversial reality show.

Now as Bigg Boss 10 is over, we are excited to know what our favourite contestants are upto. So, here is an update of Monalisa Antara, the pretty contestant and her hubby are back to work and that too together. They are busy shooting for their Bhojpuri film. The actress has shared many behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her upcoming flick ‘Jai Shree Ram’ on Instagram.

Have a look