Additi Gupta and Rizwan Bachav BREAK UP; Actress finds LOVE in co-actor

New Delhi: One of the most adorable couple of TV industry Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian D’Sena broke many hearts when they got separated few months back. Now another TV couple has broke up.

According to a news report in Tellychakkar.com, Additi Gupta and Rizwan Bachav have parted ways. Couple broke-up after dating for two years.

As per the source of the portal. “Additi and Rizwan have known each other for more than five years now. Rizwan, who has been friends with Ekta Kapoor, found the love of his life in Ekta’s find, Additi. With passing of time, their bond grew stronger and they realized that they are made for each other. But now, all seems to be over, as they have parted ways.”

Its’s sad! But actress has found solace in co-actor’s arms.

Well, if the reports are to be believed, Additi has found love in her ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’ actor Laksh Lalwani.

Source of the portal said ““Additi and Laksh have a strong bond, which is very much visible. They are always spotted together on the set, and prefer to spend quality time with each other.”

Although when Laksh was asked about this, he said, “I find it really funny when I get linked with girls. Earlier it was Rashami leaving home for me. And now, it is Additi leaving Rizwan for me. I do not connect with it. Presently, I am focussing on my work and that’s about it.”

Additi Gupta got fame from Star Plus show ‘Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil’.

Well, we just hope that this new love brings happiness in Additi’s life.