Vazquez, Kovacic to miss Sevilla clash due to injury

Madrid, Dec 30 (IANS) Capital football club Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic will be missing Wednesday’s Copa del Rey’s pre-quarterfinal against Sevilla due to injury.

According to a statement by the club on Thursday, Vazquez is suffering from a right leg injury, while Kovacic has a twisted left ankle.

Both players, who picked up their injuries during the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan, have joined Welsh Gareth Bale on the sidelines, reports Efe.

There is also a possibility that veteran defender Pepe will not be able to play the Sevilla clash.