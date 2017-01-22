Thousands of train passengers face inconvenience due to TN protests

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Thousands of passengers have been facing inconvenience due to cancellation of trains and termination ahead of destination owing to protests on rail tracks in support of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu for the past couple of days, a senior railway official said.

On Sunday, the railways cancelled 19 trains running on intra- and inter-state routes.

“Around 40,000 passengers are affected daily due to disruption in train services. Many passengers may be travelling to attend interviews, join duty or even for health reasons,” the senior Southern Railway official said preferring anonymity.

Ever since the protests began, Southern Railway has been cancelling several trains in full as well as terminating several others before their journeys.

Three trains were cancelled on Monday — Palakkad-Tiruchchirappalli Passenger, Karaikudi-Tiruchchirappalli Passenger and Vanchi Maniyachchi-Tuticorin Passenger — as protestors blocked tracks at different places.

The official said incidents of protests on tracks have gone up after the opposition DMK held similar protests in support of the bull-taming sport.