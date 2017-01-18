World Media Appreciated 10th International Festival of Cell Phone Cinema

NOIDA, India, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

“Time has come when 250 million smartphones out of one billion mobile connections in India are going to be the biggest territory of feature films. The charge of ten rupees per film will bring a collection of two billion rupees for every successful film soon,” predicted Sandeep Marwah, President of first-ever cell phone cinema festival in the world.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140814/10104379-a )

Chief Guest on the occasion T.P. Agarwal, President of Film Federation of India congratulated Sandeep Marwah for the innovative ideas and unique festival. “I am lucky to be part of this first-ever extraordinary exclusive film festival,” he said.

“Sandeep Marwah is indeed a father of cell phone cinema – his contribution has gone into history. He will always be remembered for bringing this tremendous change in the filmmaking industry,” added Karl Bardosh, producer, director and educator from USA.

“I am induced to launch a full-length feature film on mobile with the father of cell phone cinema – Sandeep Marwah, and to be shot in North India,” confirmed Pankaj Parashar, renowned filmmaker from Mumbai.

“Marwah has been known for his firsts, I would love to be part of his activities, including his next related to cell phone cinema. I am happy that he is Chairing Art and Culture Committee at PHDCCI,” said Anil Khaitan, Senior Vice President PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

“Sandeep Marwah must be honored with the highest award of the nation for his most exclusive and large contribution to the national and international media and entertainment industry and promotion of art and culture,” said Dr. Madhup Mohta, former Indian Foreign Service Officer, Government of India.

Dr. Shiv Kumar Rai renowned journalist and editor Point Magazine, Bharti Taneja fashion and beauty consultant, Kalyan Sarkar of AAFT, Dr. Ajay Kumar of ASMS, Ashok Tyagi of ICMEI also spoke on the subject.

A painting exhibition by Mehar Juneja was another attraction of the show. A large number of professionals and students from film, television and media fraternity attended the special workshop by Pankaj Parashar and master class by Prof. Karl Bardosh on cell phone cinema on both the days of the festival.

International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry and PHD Chamber of Commerce supported the event. Later, Sandeep Marwah honored all the dignities with participation certificates of IFCPC.

About AAFT

AAFT – Asian Academy of Film and Television is the first ten best film schools of the world conducting 55 different courses in films, television, media, fashion and new media. The academy has churned out more than 12000 students hailing from 120 countries of the world. The institution has been bestowed upon more than 200 awards from all over the world.

