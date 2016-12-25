Working with James Watkins was overwhelming: Nawazuddin

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says it was an “overwhelming experience” for him to work with director James Watkins for the drama series “McMafia”.

Nawazuddin on Saturday shared a photograph of himself along with Watkins, who has previously helmed films like “The Woman in Black”.

“It was an overwhelming experience working with James Watkins (director) and Hossein Amini (writer) for ‘McMafia’. The excitement continues to Croatia,” Nawazuddin captioned the image.

The drama series, which stars James Norton, is set in the international world of organised crime.

Co-produced by AMC, BBC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, “McMafia” is created and written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter and film director Hossein Amini and Watkins, who will be directing all eight episodes, reports deadline.com.

The series is inspired by Misha Glenny’s 2008 best-selling book of the same name.

On the Bolywood front, Nawazuddin is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film “Raees” starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, “Raees” will be hitting the screens in January 25 along with Hrithik Roshan starrer “Kaabil”.