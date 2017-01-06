Vandana Sethhi, Founder & Director – Water Communications Receives the ‘SAVVY Honours – Celebrating Success’ Award

MUMBAI, January 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Vandana Sethhi, Founder and Director – Water Communications was recently awarded the ‘SAVVY Honours – Celebrating Success’ Award at a glamorous evening in Mumbai as a recognition of her incredible endeavours.

‘SAVVY’ has always empowered women and taking this notion further, they have launched an associate magazine ‘SAVVY Honours – Celebrating Success’. Bold, beautiful, talented and full of gumption – ‘SAVVY’ raises a toast to women entrepreneurs who are rising up to the challenge and taking their endeavours to new heights. Be it art, fashion, the corporate sector, education, medicine, fitness, advertising, image consultancy, writing or interior design, no matter the field, these women have stood their ground and battled the odds to make their businesses a resounding success. To honour their efforts and salute their achievements, ‘SAVVY‘ presents a special edition of ‘SAVVY Honours – Celebrating Success’ which will feature the amazing work these women continue to excel at.

‘An attitude called advertising’: that’s the signature of Vandana Sethhi. The Director of a 360-degree communications agency, Water Communications she is the architect of several successful brands in the market. She is a seasoned marketing communications professional with 25 years of advertising experience that cuts across white goods, IT and office automation, retail, grooming, real estate, automotive and lubes, tourism and consumer electronics sectors. Her ‘out-of-the-box’ insights are endorsed by advertising masters and brand leaders alike. Vandana Sethhi believes that advertising is a celebration of passion, intellect, consumers, markets, products, creativity and most importantly, life!

One of her latest social initiatives includes ‘Gaali Free India‘, an initiative aimed at cleansing the society off gaalis to provide a better language for our next generation. Amidst lending creative thought and resource to its clients’ commercial needs, the desire to do something for society was also deeply felt. Founder and CEO Vandana Sethhi, who has always been a strong proponent against abuse, decided to take the lead and leverage her own strength as a communications professional to rid society of this ugly menace. Thus by launching this initiative – and targeting children at the very core – Water Communications is investing in a cleaner and happier future for society and for everyone.

Speaking about the Award, Ms Vandana Sethhi, Founder & Director – Water Communications said, “It is indeed an honour to receive this Award from Savvy. Today, when women are climbing new heights, a recognition of their hard work in this manner provides a great boost for them to keep trying harder.”

The crème de la creme that flocked to the grand Taj Santacruz Hotel to stand witness to this momentous occasion included Gulshan Grover, Poonam Dhillon, Pooja Batra, Rituparna Sengupta, Madhoo Shah, Nawaz Singhania, Schauna Chauhan, Zeba Mitha Kohli, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ramesh and Kiran Sippy, Deepshikha, Shaina NC, Roshni and Parvez Damania, Harshvardhan Rane, Suzzane Sablok Pillai, Sunaina Roshan, Sandhya Shetty, Payal Ghosh, television’s Divyangana Jain, Jinal Bilani, Rucha Gujarati and many others. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s cameo further raised the temperatures – in fact, all the awardees vied with each other for a photograph with him. But the icing on the cake was the Chief Guest for the evening, super charming superstar Dharmendra who had the audience lauding to every word he said.

