Valentine’s Day Consumer Survey by Ferns N Petals

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to speak one’s heart out and express their unspoken love. There are different ways but nothing works more than a bouquet of roses and gifts. Ferns N Petals, a leading online gifting company conducted a survey with 2000 people across four metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The survey was done with the intention of understanding the mindset of the people while going for shopping on Valentine’s Day. It was also undertaken to know which the favourite pick – Buying gift items or sharing experience on Valentine day. Check out what the survey revealed based on the opinions of the respondents.

A majority of 78% people in the survey admitted that they would opt for gifting items on this Valentine day making it a clear winner over experience sharing which was the choice for only 22% of the respondents. When asked about what they would like to offer as Valentine gifts, most of the people in the survey zeroed their choices around flowers, cakes, chocolates, soft toys, jewellery and assortment of other items. This increased spending on gift items on Valentine day was found to be regardless of whether people were buying Valentine gifts for him or if they were buying Valentine gifts for her.

One of the prominent finding of the survey was that the flowers were the most popular choice for respondents and they were part of almost every assortment of gift item which people opted for their valentines. The feedback of the respondents regarding the assortment of items as Valentine gifts were as follows:

24% of the respondents in the survey wanted to gift the aggregate of flowers, chocolates and greeting card, while 20% were interested in the aggregate of flowers, chocolates and soft toys. 19% of the surveyed people exclaimed that they would like to offer flowers, cakes and soft toys, 15% were in for flowers, cakes and greeting card. 10% respondents showed interest in flowers and soft toys with 5.7% of surveyed people going for chocolates, soft toys and greeting card. Flowers and jewellery were the choice for 3.9% of respondents and a small number of 2.4% people in the survey wanted to gift jewellery and greeting card. Thus, survey made it clear that the people in the metropolitan cities were in favour of gifting items over experience sharing on Valentine day.

How are people in Metropolitan cities prepared for upcoming Valentine day of 2017?

The survey was conducted among 2000 people from four metropolitan cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. While the majority of people in Mumbai wanted to go for the experience gifting on this upcoming Valentine’s Day, the people in Kolkata mostly agreed that they would rather spend their money on buying gifts for their girlfriend, wife, husband or boyfriend. The other metropolitan cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru had a 50-50 opinion about gifting items or experience to their partner on Valentine day.

About the Survey

Ferns N Petals launched this ‘Valentine’s Day Consumer Survey’ that aimed at capturing subjective assessments of around 2000 respondents across four metropolitan cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata. Based on the response of the 2000 people surveyed about the Valentine spending, numerous interesting facts came into light. The survey was done in various shopping malls approaching people grouped in various age blocks by the company and the selected people were requested to provide their response.

About Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals is a leading name in the areas of flowers, cakes and gift industry across India. The company started in the year 1994 and has diversified into multiple verticals. It has been serving the customers around the world for more than 21 years and has always stood high on customer expectations.

For more information, visit: http://www.fnp.com

