UpGrad Earmarks 25 Crores for the Learning Week

To Upskill 10,000 Professionals Through 800 Hours of Free Online Learning Courses

Ed tech and online major, UpGrad, founded by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, Phalgun and Ravijot Chugh – with a mission of creating Careers of Tomorrow – today announced the launch of ‘UpGrad Learning Week’ from 13th February – 19th February with an aim to upskill 10,000 professionals via free online courses for this one week only. The 25 crore is being spent on content and courses, the tech platform, marketing and in the form of selective scholarships. Through the initiative, UpGrad aims to break stereotypes associated with online education, establish that online learning for working professionals wanting to constantly upgrade is the only way and take online learning to the masses through interactive and engaging experiences.

Starting 13th February 2017, the 7-day UpGrad Learning Week will provide a free access to all the modules across Digital Marketing, Data Analytics, Product Management and Entrepreneurship programme. People signing during this week will get 800 hours of free learning experience, besides merit-based scholarships to top performers which will be given out at the end of the week. These programs are designed to upskill individuals in the area of data and digital and help them gain the right skills to stay relevant in this ever-changing industry. Besides individuals, UpGrad is also partnering with leading corporates across the country to bring quality programs for their employees.

“In this ever-evolving area of technology and automation, we understand the constant need to upgrade skills of working professionals. And hence we, at UpGrad, have set out on a mission to build the careers of tomorrow by delivering the best learning experience and at convenience. We are expecting more than 10,000 professionals to sign up for a 7 day free access to our programs, giving them a true insight into the world of online learning. These individuals will also get free workshops and career counselling sessions throughout the week from our industry experts. This is the start and we intend to organize the learning week every year to make maximum number of people experience online education,” says Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, UpGrad.

“Learning is an on-going process and one needs to upgrade his/her skills at every stage of their career. With the education eco-system drastically shifting online, the global online learning market is expected to be over $100 billion this year and hence, looking at the potential opportunity, we have aggressive marketing plans for UpGrad this year. Our smartly designed specialised courses for working professionals will help individuals to upgrade their skill and this UpGrad Learning Week will give first-hand experience of our unique product,” signed off Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder, UpGrad.

