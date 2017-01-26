UAE Exchange India in Road Safety Week Celebrations

KOCHI, India, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Every Six Seconds Someone is Killed or Seriously Injured on the Roads

UAE Exchange India has always been conversant about the issues that have been affecting the neighbouring locations spread across the nation. UAE Exchange Karimnagar branch has given its exclusive contribution by conducting a road show, as a part of Road Safety Week celebration to spread awareness about road safety. Mr. Mahesh Goud, Karimnagar Traffic CI presided the function in the presence of branch staffs and customers. The Road Safety Week programme was the initiative of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways from the year 2011, oriented to reduce road accidents.

The road show was exclusively carried out in Telangana region to spread the awareness on road safety through the portrayal of the later life of accident victims. Mr. Mahesh shared that increasing road accidents and unsafe driving practices need to be seriously considered and adequate steps have to be formulated to avoid such incidents.

As a responsible corporate, UAE Exchange India is obliged to spread the valuable message of road safety and has adopted its branches from various locations to conduct road safety programmes. Nowadays, driver’s negligence and improper driving practices are the main cause for accidents that need to be succeeded through valuable training and awareness programmes. We try to imbibe the valuable message of ‘someone waits for you, drive carefully’ for the contemporary and coming generations.

