UAE Exchange Inaugurates Extended Smart Branch at Vanasthalipuram

UAE Exchange India, the renowned financial hub inaugurated its extended smart branch at Vanasthalipuram to serve the customers with much more advanced services. Mr.Jitta Rajashekar Reddy, Corporator of Vanasthalipuram inaugurated the extended premise in the presence of Mr. N. Gopi, UAE Exchange Zonal Head-Andhra & Telangana; Mr. T. Srinivas Reddy, Regional Head-Hyderabad; Mr. Praneeth, Branch Head, other employees and customers. Mr. Gopi shared, “UAE Exchange India is all set to swipe off financial emergency with its comprehensive mobile wallet and taking a digital move to surprise every customer with personalised features like never before.”

The wave of demonetization has transformed the developing nation from its stem to stern to adopt the fastest and secure mode of digital payments. Ongoing digital revolution has paved the way for the nation to think digital and adopt instant means to supersede the hurdles of conventional payments. ‘Digital India’, the mission to empower the common populace digitally has gained attention throughout the nation among various echelons.

Therefore, Mobile wallets and digital payments are adopted as the best solutions to cope up with the immediate financial requirements in the all situations. XPay Cash wallet facilitates mobile and DTH services, wallet-to-wallet transfer, money transfer to bank account, electricity and other utility bill payments and payments to merchants for buying goods and services and a lot more other services.

About UAE Exchange

UAE Exchange India is one of the pioneers of financial services renowned for its penchant quality and optimized service trends, creating a niche for itself in the industry. Connecting people and creating progress with the finest of quality is the vision of the company that has an extensive reach of 376 branches serving a population of 1.25 million people under the proficient support of 3375 employees. The company has been instrumental in providing cost-effective service in foreign exchange, money transfer, air ticketing and tours, loans, XPay cash wallet, insurance and share trading.

