Travelport Appoints Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its Primary Technology Partner

MUMBAI, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

The New Travelport and TCS Partnership Will Also Include Working Together on a Number of Strategic Research and Digital Programs

Travelport (NYSE:TVPT), a leading Travel Commerce Platform providing distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for the global travel industry, has today named Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as its primary technology partner. TCS is a part of the Tata Group and a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization with over 378,000 highly trained IT consultants in 45 countries.

The appointment of TCS follows an extensive selection process during which several of the world’s premier IT development companies were assessed on their ability to deliver unrivalled IT services. TCS was selected in recognition of its extensive domain strengths in the global travel industry and its ability to work alongside Travelport with transformative intent and provide scale in application engineering and assurance services.

TCS will partner with Travelport to innovate and shape a superior customer experience through the power of digital technologies. Travelport will also leverage TCS’ extensive mathematical and digital expertise to accelerate the benefits of data and analytics in its business.

Through this appointment, Travelport has significantly rationalised the number of third party IT development companies it works with, resulting in both a concentration of spend and increased domain knowledge expertise as well as creating additional funding for strategic research and development projects (R&D). At the same time, Travelport is also consolidating its wholly-owned US operations into two centres of excellence in Atlanta and Denver.

Commenting on the appointment, Gordon Wilson, Travelport’s President and CEO, said, “The purpose of our heightened investment in technology is all about bringing new, innovative products and solutions to market even faster to meet the needs of our customers around the world. This forms an integral part of our overall growth plan and long term strategy as we continue to redefine travel commerce and differentiate ourselves in the areas of airline merchandising, hotel distribution, mobile and B2B payments.”

Wilson continued, “We already have a deep relationship with TCS based on our positive track record of working together in the past. This, together with the unsurpassed level of senior engagement TCS has always shown us, means that they now have a very clear understanding of our long term strategic goals and how best to work with us in order to take full advantage of the significant opportunities that lie ahead for our business. In particular, they will be a great partner to our global technology organisation as we drive positive change in how we handle in-house development in our US technology hubs and service the needs of our customers even faster. Working closely together on data and analytics is another good example of the sort of extended engagement we intend to have with them going forward.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership to help further transform and reimagine the Travelport enterprise for the digital era,” added Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Managing Director and CEO of TCS. “By deploying TCS’ strong capabilities in the travel industry, combined with its significant strengths in leading-edge digital technologies such as data driven analytics, we will help Travelport deliver superior customer experience and new digital products to its customers in reaching its full potential as a Travel Commerce Platform.”

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS):

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that delivers real results to global business, ensuring a level of certainty no other firm can match. TCS offers a consulting-led, integrated portfolio of IT, BPS, infrastructure, engineering and assurance services. This is delivered through its unique Global Network Delivery Model™, recognized as the benchmark of excellence in software development. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, TCS has over 378,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 45 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $16.5 billion for year ended March 31, 2016 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India.

For more information, visit us at http://www.tcs.com.

For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

About Travelport

Travelport is a Travel Commerce Platform providing distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the global travel and tourism industry. With a presence in over 180 countries, approximately 3,700 employees, our 2015 net revenue was over $2.2 billion.

Travelport is comprised of:

A Travel Commerce Platform through which it facilitates travel commerce by connecting the world’s leading travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a proprietary business to business (B2B) travel marketplace. Travelport has a leadership position in airline merchandising, hotel content and rate distribution, mobile travel commerce and a pioneering B2B payment solution that addresses the needs of travel intermediaries to efficiently and securely settle travel transactions.

through which it facilitates travel commerce by connecting the world’s leading travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a proprietary business to business (B2B) travel marketplace. Travelport has a leadership position in airline merchandising, hotel content and rate distribution, mobile travel commerce and a pioneering B2B payment solution that addresses the needs of travel intermediaries to efficiently and securely settle travel transactions. Technology Services through which it provides critical IT services to airlines, such as shopping, ticketing, departure control and other solutions, enabling them to focus on their core business competencies and reduce costs.

Travelport is headquartered in Langley, UK. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol “TVPT”.

