Trail Towards the Beauty of DSF-2017 With UAE Exchange

The world’s biggest shopping festival is all set to welcome people from all across the world with its cheerful and vibrant vibes of artificial extravagance. It’s the perfect time to book your flight to Dubai for having the most exciting and enlightening experiences of this amazing shopping fiesta.

The mesmerizing and splendid bouquet of festivities and activities in the desert nation arrests the attention of millions towards DSF, which is considered to be ‘shopper’s paradise’. DSF, which is undoubtedly the final destination for a shopaholic family to get the desired products at the most affordable and unexpected rates along with lot more fun, leisure and cuisine. The magical land of Dubai is all set to serve a blend of Christmas and New Year surprises for the travellers.

UAE Exchange India the leading travel and tour agent offers special DSF packages for a colorful New Year. Designed with customized packages at reasonable rates, travel enthusiasts of all ages can make exotic moments with their dear ones.

Mr. V George Antony, Managing Director, UAE Exchange India shared, “DSF has emerged as the festival for people around the world due to its blend of culture, shopping experience, cuisine and the cordial hosting with International standards, all set in one Arabian platter.”

As part of Dubai Shopping Festival, daily departures are being offered from major airports across the country. To provide a thrilling DSF experience for every traveller, UAE Exchange India offers customized tour packages through its 372 branches across India. Avail DSF packages through the website to get an exclusive discount of Rs.1000/- now.

About UAE Exchange India:

We are an accredited Passenger Sales Agent by IATA with 9 IATA locations spread in the metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mangalore, Kochi, Trichy, Trivandrum and Calicut. Over the years UAE Exchange India has become one among the top ten travel agents of the country for many International Airlines. UAE Exchange India provides a whole basket of travel and financial services to our customers with affordable and world-class experience.

UAE Exchange India is one of the pioneers of financial services renowned for its penchant quality and optimized service trends, creating a niche for itself in the industry. Connecting people and creating progress with the finest of quality is the vision of the company that has an extensive reach of 372 branches serving a population of 1.25 million people under the proficient support of 3375 employees. The company has been instrumental in providing cost-effective service in Foreign Exchange, Money Transfer, Air Ticketing & Tours, Loans, XPay Cash Wallet, Insurance and Share Trading.

