This Valentines Bring a Twinkle in Her Eyes

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and there is a spirit of joy and celebration in the atmosphere. It is the time to look for flowers, chocolates or that special ring. Wrong! Times are changing and so should you. There is a new trend in V-town and it’s called ‘Gifting Sensuality‘.

No, it’s not just about a romantic dinner or get-away. It’s the new Indian Sensuality Festival of experiential intimacy with role-play clothing, adult toys and arousal products.

In a recent survey on Valentine’s gifting trends conducted by TwinkleKnights.com, 45% of the responders were open to gifting or receiving a sensual toy from their partner since this helps break the monotony in the bedroom. About 29% of younger audiences (24-30 years) love the fact that adult toys allow them to experiment new limits. Responders in the 40+ age-group were curious to try out sensual costumes for foreplay and tease.

Adult toy sales are poised to see an exponential growth in India, especially with the metro buyers’ considering such products as a safer alternative to casual sex and maintaining fidelity. Others from tier-1, 2 regions like NCR, Bengaluru and Pune use sex toys not just for pleasure but for their sexual wellness benefits. However, a lot of these customers do worry about the legal and the safety aspect of the toys (see safety), and with quite a few online stores mushrooming, the audience is pretty confused about buying the right toy and their usage.

TwinkleKnights.com has a unique take on sensuality and wellness. They are an US-based Adult Sensual Toys company serving the India market via online and on-ground presence. With over 150 active products for men, women and couples, TwinkleKnights.com helps you explore, educate and purchase via phone, WhatsApp, web-based chat options. The product focus includes intimacy and pleasure (toys, sensual costumes, hi-tech interactive devices) and sexual wellness (exercisers, supplements, pleasure lubes, etc).

As per the Co-Founder, Mr. Avadhoot Chavan, “The idea behind TwinkleKnights is to provide the inspiration to be naughty again, to feel life, to live it, and to have super fun.” TwinkleKnights sources the best products keeping in mind quality, ease-of-use and discretion. “It is very important to make buying and using our products a pleasurable experience, since we are not just a novelty toys store. We are an inspiration portal inventing ways to have fun with your partner, friends or that special one: yourself!”

India is ready for experimenting in the bedroom and there is a huge demand for sexual stimulants due to lifestyle disorders. Single, live-in and married couples with discretionary income are the consumer base that TwinkleKnights.com and other adult toy brands are catering to. As Mr. Chavan indicates, “35% of our shoppers are female, 62% of orders are for fantasy dresses/pleasure toys and Tier-2 and 3 markets lead the lot in terms of 1st time buyers.” The buying criteria prioritize a discreet shopping experience, ease-of-use, cleaning and battery maintenance. “An Acceptable pricing is Rs. 1400-3200, and hence our most popular toys are the Mini-vibrating Lipstick and Magic Wand,“ he reflects.

One category that TwinkleKnights.com is pioneering in is ‘Hi-tech Sensuality’. Hi-tech products by TwinkleKnights use smartphone technology to communicate and control the toy. The app also trains and provides feedback on the users’ sexual wellness.

“Higher sexual wellness and awareness can be achieved by use of technology in adult products,” says Mr. Chavan. “For example, our newest product ‘ProFitMe‘ is a prostate massager for men. As we all know men have to be aware and careful of their prostate gland in the late 40s to avoid impotency and cancerous issues. Our prostate massager ensures a much improved overall health for men. It also trains the user on how to take intimacy to new levels at this age.”

Just as for men, the website has listed some hi-tech sensuality products for women on its catalogue.

Kegel balls, in a very generic way is a set of two balls attached to each other. It’s a product that is used to tighten up the pelvic floor muscles. TwinkleKnights has come up with a concept which nicely integrates technology with kegel balls. The V tight Kegel balls come with an app for your smartphone and communicate via bluetooth to let the user know when the body achieves a certain stage with an exercise, the app then automatically guides users to the next level of operation.

One of the other innovative products is for men and is a real crafty one. Pleasure Vi – This integrates VR (virtual reality) on smart phones with a custom designed bracelet which provides feedback to the VR app. The intent of this kit (bracelet, VR goggles, and app) is to provide the user with an interactive VR pleasuring experience. The content that comes with the app is packaged for grown-up viewing and more is available to purchase and enjoy.

In a short few months, TwinkleKnights.com has come across as a brand which makes dedicated efforts to ensure consumer satisfaction. And luckily, as Mr. Chavan expresses, the benefits too have started coming. The business is based out of the US and is focusing on the growing sensual needs of Indian shoppers.

So if you are considering a traditional gift for your lover this Valentines’, think again. There is a whole world of sensuality and intimacy to explore.

An initiative by serial entrepreneurs, TwinkleKnights.com is part of the Shop360 Live, a US-based direct-response marketing firm. The founders bring immense experience in conceptualizing and marketing sexual wellness products to consumers worldwide. This combined with in-depth knowledge of Indian needs pertaining to sensuality, intimacy and spend capacities, make them a trusted source of quality products and Services.

To promote ‘touch-feel-buy’ of products, the company is currently setting up a franchisee model that will utilize the home-peer-referral networking model in India. Franchisees operate their designated markets both online (social, e-comm) and on-ground (kiosks, references, events) and the company supplies branded products, marketing enablement material and backend support.

Interested parties contact +91-932-100-6969. Other international franchisees include Jamaica, Poland and the USA.

