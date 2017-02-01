The Gender Divide at Work: A TimesJobs Study

NEW DELHI, February 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

– India Inc. Bets on its Male Employees to put in Extra Work Hours More Often but When it Comes to Working During Vacations, Female Employees Come up First

– A New TimesJobs Study on ‘The Gender Divide @ Work’ Reveals Many Such Differences in Work Styles and Patterns Between The Sexes

Many studies have been conducted on how men and women differ psychologically and emotionally as human beings. These differences also impact their career choices, as well as, their conducts at the workplace. Gender differences in work patterns, communication styles, negotiation methods and tactics have a big impact on the way men and women perform their professional duties and how they perceive the workplace.

Putting in the Extra Hours

Nearly 40% of both male and female employees put in around 10-12 hours in a regular day at work, however 70% male employees also do overtime at work as compared to 40% female employees.

– Of the 70% male employees who put in extra time at work – 50% do it every day, 30% do it on alternate days and just 20% do it twice a week.

– Of the 40% female employees who do overtime – 55% said they do it twice a week, 35% do it on alternate days and 10% do it every day.

“While there has been a significant shift in evaluating performance based on productivity, this TimesJobs study confirms that perceived gender differences still exist. However, this is more of a mindset issue, than an actual difference in job performance. Even if women do not spend as many hours in the workplace, their productivity and output is equal, if not greater in some cases, than that of men today. This is increasingly being recognized in India Inc.,” says Nilanjan Roy, Head of Strategy, Times Business Solutions.

Though more male employees put in extra hours at work more frequently, the level of displeasure in doing overtime is almost equal for both genders. About 60% male and 70% female employees are not happy putting in extra hours at work.

Out-of-Office but Still at Work

Interestingly, female employees are more open to the idea of working during holidays and vacations with 55% female employees saying they have no issues doing office work while holidaying as opposed to just 30% male employees agreeing to do so.

Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance holds great significance for both male and female employees as almost 70% male and 60% female employees clearly state they will not trade a good work-life balance for a better pay package.

On the question of happiness with their current balance, 65% female employees say they are happy with their current work-life balance while only 40% male employees say they are happy with their current work-life situation.

Taboo Topics

While openly revealing matters related to job-search, salaries and increments are still regarded as taboos at workplace, TimesJobs reveals that these matters are often more forbidding for female employees, as 70% male employees are happy to disclose to their colleagues if they are looking out for a job change while 70% female employees are averse to the idea.

Also, 60% male employees would comfortably disclose their salary package among their peers, while 70% female employees would not as they feel embarrassed and others will feel jealous or unhappy making comparisons.

It appears that social factors and conditioning are by and large, responsible for the apparent gender differences at the workplace. But, at the same time, this study also reveals some interesting similarities and surprising facts which break gender stereotypes at the workplace and bring in a different perspective altogether.

