TechnipFMC in India Undertakes ‘Nurturing Seed’ Initiative to Build a Model Village at Dahej, Gujarat Contributing to the Well-Being of Rural Community

Inspired by our belief to encourage local development, TechnipFMC in India has selected Vagra Block at Suva Village for integrated development of the village. Vagra Block is closely located to TechnipFMC Modular Manufacturing Yard at GIDC area, Dahej in Gujarat.

Technip India have collaborated with SEED, a leading CSR implementation agency to undertake sustainable initiatives to improve 4 fundamental areas for a better tomorrow.

– Improve education infrastructure and promote eLearning amongst students.

– Encourage financial literacy and promote micro-enterprising.

– Enhance awareness on health care, hygiene and sanitation, especially for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.

– Raise awareness on disaster management.

Commenting on this, Bhaskar Patel, Managing Director of Technip India, a subsidiary of TechnipFMC said, “I am confident that with our CSR project partner, SEED, we will be able to involve and train the villagers through year-long various initiatives which will bring a positive change in their living condition on long term. This is how we build the future.”

Anirban Roy, Director, SEED said, “We are happy to work with TechnipFMC focusing on sustainable development of the targeted communities. SEED is bringing on board rich experience in implementing CSR projects related to rural development. ‘Nurturing Seed’ program aims at social economic development through diverse intervention in the field of Quality Education, Quality Healthcare, Women Empowerment, Social Infrastructure Development and Disaster Management. We truly believe the initiative by TechnipFMC in India is a holistic approach towards development catering to all sections of the society by empowering them and providing immense opportunities for sustainable growth.”

