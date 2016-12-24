StemCyte India – 1st Cord Blood Bank in India to Receive International FACT Accreditation

AHMEDABAD, India, December 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ —

– Reflects High Quality Standards of Cord Blood Bank

The Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) based in USA, has accredited StemCyte India – the first cord blood bank to receive this recognition in India. FACT accreditation demonstrates commitment to promote quality medical practices, laboratory processes and high quality banking of umbilical cord blood stem cell units.

StemCyte India Cord Blood Bank, headed by Mr. Deepak Chhabra – CEO, received this accreditation on 21st December, 2016 for 3 years and is accredited for both of its private as well as public banking programs.

CEO, Mr. Deepak said, “It’s a very big recognition to get this accreditation in the 1st attempt. It took almost 2 years of intense preparation for all lab technicians to achieve this. In fact, after FDA, ISO 9001: 2015, GMP, NABL and then AABB (American Association of Blood Banks); StemCyte India decided to set gold standards in the cord blood industry. We are the highest in quality hence we should be the first in getting all international accreditations too.”

FACT accredited programs include life-saving therapies, which uses umbilical cord blood stem cells for patients suffering from various blood disorders.

Dr. Bhavin Kapadia (Medical Director, StemCyte India) says, “Accreditation by FACT is required by major donor registries for physicians to identify and select matched donors of the cord blood units. This accreditation is important for Cord Blood Banks outside the United States since best-matched donors can be available from different parts of the world. Availability of high-quality matched stem cells depends on international consensus and collaboration.”

To date, FACT has accredited cord blood banks in 23 countries across 6 continents. A total of 56 cord blood banks are accredited worldwide; out of that, 8 companies are in Asia. StemCyte India is the 1st in India to earn this prestigious accreditation

About FACT:

FACT is committed to high quality patient care and laboratory practice in cellular therapies and regenerative medicine. This non-profit organization promotes improvement and progress by establishing minimum standards, providing education, and inspecting and accrediting programs worldwide. Expert inspectors and the comprehensive accreditation program verify the procedures to provide high quality cellular products and help to achieve desirable outcomes for patients in need.

About StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.:

StemCyte signed an MOU in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit – 2007, in the presence of Hon. Chief Minister Shri Narendra Modi (Current Prime Minister). StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture between StemCyte Inc. (USA), Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. and Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. StemCyte India’s headquarter is strategically located in Ahmedabad. It was operational in 2010 and is dedicated to collection, processing, testing and storage of both private and public umbilical cord blood units and its therapeutic applications and are now also into clinical trials.

StemCyte India is a unit of StemCyte Inc., USA – a world leader in umbilical cord blood transplant. StemCyte is therefore a key choice of transplant centers and physicians across the world. StemCyte has provided more than 2083 umbilical cord blood units to over 235 centers across 6 continents worldwide and 43 in India.

StemCyte worldwide has a public inventory of approx. 40,000 umbilical cord blood units and growing. The success of stem cell technology is not just in banking, but in its therapeutic application. Only StemCyte has it all; providing a complete solution – from banking to therapeutic application – all under one roof.

