SRJNA Forms Indian Partnership With Tinkering Labs

Bringing World-class Hands-on Learning via Affordable Tinkering to Students in India

SRJNA (Elation Edtech Pvt Ltd) announced today that it has partnered with Tinkering Labs Inc of San Francisco, California of United States to distribute and support top-ranked tinkering kits to educational organizations in India. Elation Edtech will be the exclusive provider of the Tinkering Labs Electric Motors Catalyst™, Electric Motors Booster Pack™, and other products in India.

“I am thrilled to announce this partnership with SRJNA,” said Matt Brocchini, Tinkering Labs CEO. “Their dedication to highly effective, hands-on STEM education makes them a perfect partner for Tinkering Labs. Through this partnership, we aim to provide thousands of Indian students with the innovation and problem-solving skills they will need to become the next generation of innovators.”

“Recently Niti Aayog, Govt. of India selected 257 schools from 13,000 applications to receive funding for setting up Atal Tinkering Labs in their schools,” said Sharad Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, SRJNA. “This association with Tinkering Labs Inc will enable us to provide affordable and best-in-class tinkering solutions to both the selected schools and the applicant schools who are interested in Tinkering Labs but were not selected as scheme finalists.”

“SRJNA has built an excellent reputation among secondary schools across north and middle India. This partnership will boost our product offering for primary and upper-primary schools along with affordable schools in all parts of the country,” Bansal continued.

This partnership has been championed by Dr. Raj Reddy, who is also an advisor and investor in Tinkering Labs Inc. “The goal of this partnership is to create a whole generation of new young innovators in India,” Dr. Reddy said. “Because the Tinkering Labs products are affordable, can be used by students of a wide range of ages and abilities, and truly develop innovation, collaboration, creative thinking, and problem-solving skills, they have the potential to have a major impact in India.”

About Tinkering Labs

Tinkering Labs Inc., based in San Francisco, California, was founded Matt Brocchini & Gever Tulley. The company’s mission is to ‘Create a new generation of young innovators by designing kits that enable any child, in any school or home anywhere in the world, to build STEM knowledge and develop independent creative problem-solving skills’. Investors include the founders of Tesla Motors (Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning ) and artificial intelligence/robotics pioneer, Dr. Raj Reddy. Tinkering Labs products are used by thousands of students around the world.

About SRJNA (Elation Edtech P Ltd) – https://www.srjna.com/tinkering

SRJNA, an initiative of 3 IITD and 1 XLRI Jamshedpur alumni, is pioneering Tinkering Activities in India via experiential educational models. The company has developed a hybrid education model which is increases the effectiveness and efficiency of K-10 school teachers. SRJNA provides 5D experiential teaching aids, unique pedagogy and smart online assessment to empower the teaching-learning process in schools. Backed by Charter Members of TIE Rajasthan and angel investors from RAIN, SRJNA’s mission is to build a force of innovators for the needs of 21st century by empowering the classroom teaching-learning environment.

