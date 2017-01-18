SPJIMR Says Placements Process for PGDM Class of 2017 Ends on a new High

MUMBAI, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

SPJIMR announced on Tuesday the completion of placements for its oldest and largest programme, the MBA-equivalent two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). The Class of 2017 notched a new high as the highest salary on campus jumped to Rs.39.5 lakhs per annum and the average salary rose to Rs.20.9 lakhs, from Rs.19.3 lakhs last year. More than 90 per cent of the PGDM Class of 2017 received offers of Rs. 15 lakhs or more, with a median salary of Rs. 20 lakhs.

The placements performance signalled heightened interest in recruitment from the campus of SPJIMR, a top rated school of management that blends class room teaching with innovative non-classroom learning methods and advanced study in top rated global B-Schools.

The advanced courses are offered under the compulsory Global Fast Track (GFT), a novel initiative which takes the entire batch to the USA for a month to study in globally recognised universities.

The PGDM Class of 2017 went to the Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University, New York; University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, at Charlottesville, Virginia; Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business at Pittsburg and the Eli Broad College of Business, Michigan State University. Positive feedback from the recruiters about how the GFT prepares participants with global exposure that drives a richer perspective helped the placements performance.

The placements season this year saw 104 companies on campus to hire the 229 participants of the Class of 2017.

This season saw regular recruiters like TAS, Deloitte, Accenture Strategy, Mahindra GMC, HUL, P&G, Microsoft, PwC-PRTM, Axis Bank, and JM Financial returning to recruit talent from the batch, indicating that SPJIMR remains a preferred campus for B-School recruitment. The Class of 2017 also received five international offers.

Prof. Malay Krishna, Associate Programme Head and Faculty-In-Charge of Career Services of the PGDM programme said, “We are especially pleased with the placement results for the PGDM Class of 2017 because corporate India is facing unique challenges in the local and global business environment. Hence, our results reflect the high level of trust reposed by recruiters in our institute and our students. We hope to build on this through improvements in curriculum, infrastructure and the placements process.”

Prof. Abbasali Gabula, Deputy Director (External Relations) said, “The placements performance of the Class of 2017 has reached a new high. I call it the magic of 2017. We have achieved this with the selfless efforts of the faculty, staff and members of the SPJIMR family, and in particular the members of the second year placements committee.”

“The performance is a reflection of how leading corporates value the unique pedagogy at SPJIMR. After spending time in the classroom, mentoring underprivileged school children, working with non-profits in rural areas and taking advanced specialisation courses in leading B-Schools in the US, our students stand out as being ready for responsible roles. The introduction of ‘Design Thinking’ as a core course has also been highly appreciated by recruiters,” added Prof. Gabula.

The campus saw participation from 51 new companies like Goldman Sachs, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, GEP, Miebach Consulting, Samara Capital, Investec, DBS Bank, ICICI Prudential, MCX, Directi, HCL Infosystems, LinkedIn, SAP, DSP BlackRock, Samsung, Amway, Heinz, Siemens, Sony Music, Pernod Ricard, Texas Instruments among others.

Consulting and FMCG firms yet again led the placements in the number of participants hired on campus. The consolidation phase in the e-commerce industry brought an anticipated slowdown in hiring, with the number of offers made by e-commerce remaining consistent as last year. The campus however maintained its niche in FMCG hiring, with 30 per cent of the batch recruited by FMCG firms, a 38 per cent increase in the number of offers from last year. Top consulting firms made offers to 27 per cent of the Class of 2017, which is same as last year.

More than half of the Class of 2017 received pre-placement offers and pre-placement interviews through their autumn internships at top corporate houses, some of which included Amazon, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Colgate-Palmolive, GE, HUL, Mondelēz, P&G, TAS, ITC among others.

A brief compilation of vital statistics from the placement process for the Class of 2017 is as below:

– Participants in the Batch: 229

– Participants in the batch opting out of placements: 2

– Number of participating Companies: 104

– Number of first time recruiters: 51

– Total number of pre-placement Offers: 86

– International offers: 5

– Total offers: 256

– Average salary: Rs. 20.9 LPA

Key Highlights

– 91% of the batch has offers of Rs. 15 lakhs and more

– 98% of the batch has salaries of Rs.14 lakhs and more

– The median salary for the batch of 229 students was 20.0 lakhs

A brief on the kind of companies visiting the campus this year

General Management

This year, conglomerates like Mahindra & Mahindra, General Electric and Tata Administrative Services made nine offers in several middle management positions. The roles pertain to application of business understanding in all relevant domains and also entail close co-ordination with CXOs. The hirees are groomed to be future leaders in their respective business subsidiaries.

E-commerce

The offers coming from e-commerce companies remained the same as last year. Around 11 per cent of the batch was placed in e-commerce firms which included Amazon, Cloudtail and Paytm among others. The profiles offered by the e-commerce companies at SPJIMR included category management, product management, online and offline marketing, business process excellence, operations and business analytics.

Consulting/ IT Consulting

The number of roles offered by major consults on campus remained the same as last year. Top consulting firms which included Accenture Strategy, GEP, Deloitte, IMS, PwC, KPMG, PRTM Consulting, TSMG, Avalon Consulting among others placed 27 per cent of the batch. The profiles offered at SPJIMR included strategic consulting, operations consulting, financial advisory and IT consulting.

Finance

The batch picked up offers from top league financial players that included Goldman Sachs, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, DBS Bank, Citibank, JM Financial, Franklin Templeton, Yes Bank among others. Offers were received across a plethora of functions ranging from investment banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, international banking, capital markets etc. Corporate finance/strategy roles were offered by Mondelēz, Godrej, General Electric and Vodafone among others. About 9 per cent of the batch got offers in the financial services and banking sector.

IT/ITes

IT companies such as Microsoft, IBM, Microland, Hexaware Technologies and HCL Technologies offered sales and consulting roles on campus. IT majors made offers to 8 per cent of the batch. Corporate IT roles were offered from companies such as General Electric, HUL and Asian Paints.

Marketing and Operations

SPJIMR maintained its niche in FMCG hiring. This year witnessed the top FMCG companies back on campus to make offers to the marketing and operations batch. Around 30 per cent of students were given offers by the FMCG sector. sales, marketing and supply chain roles were made by FMCG/FMCD majors that included Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, GSK CH, HUL, Mondelēz, Marico, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Nestlé and Nivea. Telecom roles were offered to students by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Tata Sky.

About SPJIMR

S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools of India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. The philosophical pillars upon which rests the edifice of SPJIMR’s educational pedagogy and development are ‘influencing practice’ and ‘promoting value-based growth’. SPJIMR sits on a sprawling 45 acre campus in the western suburbs of Andheri in Mumbai.

Its oldest programme is the two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). SPJIMR runs a highly successful Post Graduate Family Managed Business (PGFMB) programme, the 15-month Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), the Post Graduate Executive Management Programme (PGEMP), the Global Management Programme (GMP – formerly known as PGCIM), the Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM) programme. The institute runs several shorter term programmes like the PMP Preparatory Programme, the Post Graduate Certificate in Advanced Project Management, Doing Business in India (DBI), Start Your Business (SYB) and Grow Your Business (GYB). SPJIMR has launched two new programmes this year, the Post Graduate Management Programme for Women (PG-MPW), a management programme for women aspiring to return to the workforce, and the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM).

