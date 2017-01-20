SPJIMR and Times Centre for Learning Launch a ‘Programme in Strategic Media and Entertainment Management’ for Working Professionals

MUMBAI, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

The S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) and the Times Centre for Learning Ltd. (TCLL) have jointly announced a ‘Programme in Strategic Media and Entertainment Management’ (PSMEM) for working executives to help meet the growing demand for managerial talent in the media and entertainment sector.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160817/398834 )

The programme is India’s first focused programme for working executives to help meet the needs of the fast changing and growing media and entertainment industry, which will be delivered through Times Centre for Learning Ltd. (TCLL) in a blended mode.

With this programme, working professionals can get a good grounding of the fundamentals of management along with insights that can help build a rewarding career in media and entertainment. The programme is designed to help professionals study without taking time off from their work commitments.

The Programme

Conceived after analysing existing skill-gaps and the growing demand for managerial talent, the programme aims to prepare professionals for the unique challenges facing the industry. Designed to benefit the industry at large, the programme will involve important industry leaders to guide its design and roll-out, and to provide necessary oversight.

Speaking on the association, Dr. Ranjan Banerjee, Dean at SPJIMR said, “India is at a very opportune moment today where media and entertainment are growing to become substantial businesses, with career opportunities for executives and opportunities for entrepreneurs. This collaboration with TCLL brings together our experience in business and management studies, with the Group’s expertise in media and entertainment. Together, we will meet the need of this sector for high quality, well trained professional managers.”



The PSMEM will be delivered with academic inputs from SPJIMR, which is noted for its innovative pedagogy, original thought and research and proactive industry engagement anchored in the ideals of service and value-based growth. SPJIMR will bring its expertise into the formation of course content and would help evaluate students throughout the programme. The course will be run by TCLL with SPJIMR as the Knowledge Partner and will be offered through a blended mix of campus/classroom and online learning. The rigorous programme consists of 2-week on-campus immersion modules, 20 key courses covering all aspects of management and media/entertainment, creativity workshops; career orientated projects and thought leader lectures, apart from classroom sessions and guest lectures.



Speaking about the strategic partnership, Mr. Anish Srikrishna, President, Times Centre for Learning Ltd. said, “Media and entertainment is a vibrant industry that reaches out to millions of people, and impacts them in a big way. At the same time, it is a challenging, fast-paced industry to be in, and one has to be well equipped to be able to face the future challenges. This programme partnership with SPJIMR offers aspirants the opportunity to prepare to be part of this high profile sector. Besides ensuring an enabling learning environment and best-in-class pedagogy, TCLL will offer aspirants the necessary support to build a career in media and entertainment.”



Guided by high-profile advisory and academic councils, the curriculum is a judicious mix of media/entertainment topics and management components. Designed by industry veterans and seasoned academicians, the course runs through a period of 11 months. The programme coverage would include, inter alia, the business drivers of music, film, print and digital media and entertainment formats. The participants will attend classes at TCLL’s state-of-the-art remote learning centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, along with interventions at the sprawling 45-acre SPJIMR campus in the heart of Mumbai.



For more information, please visit http://spjimr.org/psmem or call 18001022321.

About SPJIMR

S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org ) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools of India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. The philosophical pillars upon which rests the edifice of SPJIMR’s educational pedagogy and development are ‘influencing practice’ and ‘promoting value-based growth’. SPJIMR sits on a sprawling 45-acre campus in the western suburbs of Andheri in Mumbai.

Its oldest programme is the two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). SPJIMR runs a highly successful Post Graduate Family Managed Business (PGFMB) programme, the 15-month Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), the Post Graduate Executive Management Programme (PGEMP), the Global Management Programme (GMP – formerly known as PGCIM), the Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM) programme. The institute runs several shorter term programmes like the PMP Preparatory Programme, the Post Graduate Certificate in Advanced Project Management, Doing Business in India (DBI), Start Your Business (SYB) and Grow Your Business (GYB). SPJIMR has launched two new programmes this year, the Post Graduate Management Programme for Women (PG-MPW), a management programme for women aspiring to return to the workforce, and the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM).

About Times Centre for Learning Ltd.

TCLL has been the harbinger of learning for professional education with its undying focus on providing the best quality training and help build professionals from ground up. Times Centre for Learning Ltd. (TCLL), an arm of the Times of India group, focuses on helping its participants gain leadership competency, develop their personal brand, and move to the next level.

Media Contact:

Prof. Abbasali Gabula

abbas@spjimr.org

+91-9821362495

Deputy Director (External Relations & Administration)

S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research