Smartbox.in Brings Automated Parcel Lockers to India

Smartbox.in, India’s first network of automated parcel delivery terminals commences its operations in India with Oriflame, becoming the first company to offer the superior customer experience associated with receiving orders via automated delivery terminals to its customers. Additionally, Smartbox has partnered with YES BANK to power their terminals with unattended payment solution. Besides being the only available 24/7 parcel delivery service, Smartbox also offers the option of cashless COD making it the most safe, secure and private among the available delivery options.

Oriflame, the leading international beauty products company, has entered into a strategic alliance with Smartbox to offer the most flexible and convenient alternative to receiving parcel delivery from couriers at home or office. The partnership brings in extended capabilities to deliver orders 24 hours a day through Smartbox’s automated parcel delivery terminals installed at strategic locations in Delhi NCR.

Last mile delivery is one the most crucial steps in the entire delivery process – as it involves a lot of coordination between logistics partner and end consumers to locate exact address, match timings, etc. Current delivery methods of most e-commerce companies often result in repeated / missed delivery attempts, or returned orders due to last mile delivery challenges that increases cost per delivery and loss of order respectively. Automated delivery terminals from Smartbox solves such challenges of e-commerce companies while at the same time, empowers consumers with a highly secure, private, and convenient way to collect their orders.

Smartbox delivery terminals have been installed at various convenient locations such as metro stations, residential complexes and office premises from where shoppers can pick their parcels 24/7 as per their convenience, be it the early morning or late night. Smartbox automated parcel terminals are also environment-friendly and help in reducing carbon footprint.

Oriflame becomes the first company in India to deliver products through automated terminals. This is a shift from the traditional courier home-based delivery system to more efficient self-service lockers. “This is a crucial move from the perspective of Oriflame as an endeavour to streamline the product delivery to our network of consultants and consolidate our position in the market by providing high-quality products faster to end customers. We see this partnership with Smartbox as a great opportunity to eliminate logistical bottlenecks and make our network more efficient. We have successfully used such services in other markets and hope to make this association with Smartbox a similar success in India,” says Kunal Verma – Operations Director, South Asia, Oriflame Cosmetics. The Smartbox network is expected to first cover Delhi NCR extensively before moving to remaining 7 metros and eventually to cover the rest of India.

“We are delighted to get into this partnership with a globally leading brand in its category, like Oriflame. Our technology helps solve the most complex and costliest part of a parcel’s journey – i.e. the last mile. Our agile platform is a world class solution that solves multiple challenges for e-commerce businesses in India,” says Amit Sawhney – CEO, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

YES BANK has ensured that their best-in-class security systems are implemented for ease and safety of transaction for consumers at various locations across Delhi NCR to give today’s busy consumers the flexibility to take deliveries at the place and time that fits their schedule – instead of courier person’s schedule.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Ritesh Pai, Senior President and Country Head, Digital Banking, YES BANK says, “Earlier this year YES BANK partnered with Smartbox to efficiently solve the last mile delivery challenges of e-commerce companies and offer additional convenience to the online shoppers. YES BANK powers the payment solutions for Smartbox network of more than 60 automated parcel delivery terminals installed in Delhi NCR region, and provides best-in-class security systems to ensure easy and safe transactions by shoppers. I am excited about the next phase of this innovative solution where we get on-board the online seller/merchant base. One such significant partnership is with Oriflame, an international beauty brand, that will now use Smartbox solution powered by YES BANK to deliver its products at the delivery terminals near the consumer’s vicinity. We, at YES BANK, are working in tandem with e-commerce players to drive digital banking in India and build an advanced ecosystem for both the buyers and sellers.”

With the recent government emphasis on digitization and its push towards making India a cashless economy, Smartbox with its inherent cashless COD option will also help its clients as well as their customers in making this transition as smooth as possible.

About Oriflame

Founded in 1967, Oriflame is a beauty company selling direct in more than 60 countries. Its wide portfolio of Swedish, nature-inspired, innovative beauty products is marketed through approximately 3 million independent Oriflame Consultants, generating annual sales of around €1.5 billion. Respect for people and nature underlies Oriflame’s operating principles and is reflected in its social and environmental policies. Oriflame supports numerous charities worldwide and is a Co-founder of the World Childhood Foundation. Oriflame Cosmetics is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange.

For more information, log on to http://www.oriflame.co.in

About YES BANK

YES BANK, India’s fifth largest private sector Bank with a pan India presence across all 29 states and 7 Union Territories of India, headquartered in the Lower Parel Innovation District (LPID) of Mumbai, is the outcome of the professional and entrepreneurial commitment of its Founder Rana Kapoor and its top management team, to establish a high quality, customer-centric, service-driven, private Indian Bank catering to the future businesses of India. YES BANK has adopted international best practices, the highest standards of service quality and operational excellence, and offers comprehensive banking and financial solutions to all its valued customers. YES BANK has a knowledge-driven approach to banking, and offers a superior customer experience for its retail, corporate and emerging corporate banking clients. YES BANK is steadily evolving as the professionals’ bank of India with the long term mission of ‘Building the Finest Bank of the World in India by 2020.’

About Smartbox

Smartbox is a fresh and innovative new way to simplify online shopping. We are India’s first integrated network of automated parcel delivery terminals – a true symbol of technology bringing convenience to online shoppers. Smartbox has been established with an objective of streamlining the delivery process of e-commerce businesses in India and improve online shopping experience for consumers.

For more information, log on to https://smartbox.in/

