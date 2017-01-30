Saksoft Revenues up by 4.27%

CHENNAI, January 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Saksoft Limited (NSE: SAKSOFT) (BSE: 590051) announced its results for third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2016 at its Board Meeting held today.

Commenting on Saksoft’s performance, Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director, Saksoft said, “IoT technologies such as asset tracking solutions have a huge role to play in the supply chain and logistics sector and we are offering a suite of these solutions through our recent acquisition of DreamOrbit. We see a big opportunity to cross-sell IoT services to our existing customers which will begin showing results in the coming quarters.”

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Quarter on Quarter Review (Q-o-Q) (Q3 2016-17 vs. Q2 2016-2017)

– Operating revenue increased by 3.37% to Rs. 63.50 crores against Rs. 61.43 crores in the Q2 FY2016-17

– 2.34% increase in EBITDA to Rs. 8.74 crores in Q3 2016-17 against Rs. 8.54 crores in Q2 2016-17

– PBT increased to Rs. 7.23 crores in Q3 2016-17 against Rs. 7.13 crores in Q2 2016-17, up by 1.40%

– PAT for the Q3 2016-17 stood at Rs. 4.50 crores against Rs. 4.64 crores in Q2 2016-17, a decrease of 3.01%

Consolidated Nine months review (Y-o-Y) (2016-17 vs. 2015-2016)

– Operating revenue increased by 4.27% to Rs. 188.88 crores against Rs. 181.14 crores in the same nine months previous year

– 3.58% reduction in EBITDA to Rs. 27.20 crores in nine months 2016-17 against Rs. 28.21 crores in nine months 2015-16

– PBT decreased to Rs. 23.02 crores in nine months 2016-17 against Rs. 24.09 crores in nine months 2015-16, down by 4.44%

– PAT for the nine months 2016-17 stood at Rs. 13.85 crores against Rs. 13.45 crores in nine months 2015-16, an increase of 2.97%

About Saksoft Limited:

Saksoft Limited (NSE: SAKSOFT; BSE: 590051) is a global leader in providing digital transformation solutions and helping businesses stay relevant in a highly connected, rapidly evolving world. Saksoft offers a gamut of services including strategic consulting, information management, application development, digital testing, cloud, mobility and IoT. The company’s experience in chalking out the digital journey from ideation to execution has given customers a competitive-edge. Delivering cost effective solutions and providing superlative customer experience has been the key differentiator for Saksoft. Headquartered in Chennai (India), Saksoft has offices across the USA, Europe and Asia employing over 1000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.saksoft.com

Media Contact:

Karthik Subramanian

Marketing Head, Saksoft

karthik.sn@saksoft.com

+91-9840905522