ResellerClub Announces ‘Kickstart 2017 Sale’ With Flat Prices on Every Hosting Product

MUMBAI, January 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Web Hosting & Domains provider, ResellerClub has announced a massive week long sale on hosting products starting at ₹100 valid from 4th January till 12th January 2017. Products on sale include multi-domain hosting, cloud hosting, reseller hosting and dedicated servers.

In a departure from the usual types of discounts prevalent in Hosting, the Kickstart 2017 sale claims to guarantee ‘Any plan @One Price‘ for each hosting product. This ensures that anyone looking to buy ResellerClub hosting can avail a flat price defined for that product irrespective of which plan/specification they pick.

With the highest plan and the cheapest plan at the same price, here are the discount benefits this sale translates to on each product:

Shared Hosting – upto 76% off

Reseller Hosting – upto 85% off

Cloud Hosting – upto 83% off

Dedicated Servers – upto 75% off

Speaking about the sale, Shridhar Luthria, General Manager, ResellerClub said, “For the first time ever, we are offering our Hosting at a flat rate, irrespective of the plan chosen. By that we mean, whether you choose the basic plans (with lower resource limits) or the top-end ones (a high-end configuration for high traffic websites & applications), the price remains absolutely the same. We’re confident the Kick Start 2017 sale will help our customers’ businesses take off on a high, and build from there with our upcoming new products including cloud servers, SaaS applications and more!”

At ResellerClub Presents HostingCon 2016, ResellerClub had announced a slew of new features and products that would be launched in 2017 including a new WebPro control panel, multi-brand SaaS based solutions and Cloud Servers to the ResellerClub platform.

The Kickstart 2017 sale is valid only till 12th January, 2017. For more information about it, please visit http://www.resellerclub.com for further details.

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop marketplace for all products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers shared hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 700+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS based tools.

Current Partners: Over 200,000

Domains Served: Over 5 Million

Server Locations: United States, United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong, Turkey

Team Strength: 300+

