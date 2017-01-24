Prarambh – An Ultimate Retirement Living Township

AHMEDABAD, India, January 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

A life full of content, happiness, and ultimate peace of mind, along with world-class facilities and amenities targeting the retired generation is what makes life at Prarambh a desired one.

The concept behind building Prarambh Retirement Township – a place for elderly segment post retirement was spawned in the thought process of Mr. Sachin Chaturvedi and Mr. Rajesh Jindal on observing several concerns faced by the people post their retirement. Their incredible concept made it possible for the geriatric segment to believe that life really does begin at 50.

Senior Living is a novel concept that has created a rage in the modern India, that makes people in their retirement phase celebrate life in a larger way. A scheme located amidst lush green, eco-friendly surroundings with world class amenities, providing multiple activities with top security is definitely what everyone wishes for after a stressful office phase. All this, along with a company of like-minded people is a piece of cake.

‘Adding Life To Years’, is a thought behind Prarambh project which aims to ensure happy, secured and active life for elders. With almost two years in its existence, Prarambh provides customized independent living experience with a range of lifestyle options, luxurious villas, amenities, club house and activities at this township.

Every facility at Prarambh is designed keeping in consideration all the needs and requirements to help the seniors lead a better lifestyle. From the villas to the club house, the contemporary décor and modern designs impart a tasteful aesthetic appearance. The fully furnished villas have surveillance options with embedded smart home devices such as CCTVs, video calling through television, anti-skid flooring, door cameras, intercom facilities and emergency push buttons in the entire house.

All this, along with an amphitheater, indoor/outdoor sports equipment, play courts as well as jogging and cycling tracks ensure that elders lead an active lifestyle. Prarambh takes special care to ensure unfazed 24×7 security and emergency measures by providing high wall fencing, staff residential quarters with society call centers, tie-up with the local police station and much more. Excellent housekeeping is provided to maintain the daily household needs along with a common kitchen and 24×7 café with restaurant.

The founders have put in enough thought while building Prarambh such as festival celebrations and conducting various events throughout the year for the means of entertainment.

It’s time to change the retirement living rules a bit and start afresh – “Kyunki zindagi abhi baki hai mere dost”!

Visit the scheme today which is an apt place to start the second innings of your life.

About Prarambh

Prarambh is a retirement living housing facility to provide meticulously planned lifestyle homes to the senior citizens, while offering all the luxuries, security, and many other facilities in peaceful and eco-friendly surroundings in Ahmedabad to cherish the retirement years. A carefully planned and designed lifestyle space with customized 600 ground floor villas suitable for retirement life, the project which located at Bavla, Ahmedabad is the vision of Mr. Rajesh Jindal and Mr. Sachin Chaturvedi.

