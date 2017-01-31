Powerupcloud Announces New Product Head for its Flagship Products – IRA.AI and Recomind.co

BANGALORE, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Powerupcloud today announced that Rishabh Sood has joined the company as the new Product Head. Rishabh will be responsible for contributing to products’ strategy, marketing, and strategic business partnerships.

Siva S, Founder and CEO, Powerupcloud said, “Powerupcloud team has grown to 80 associates in its second year of operations. We are seeing massive uptake of cutting-edge technologies including cloud, big data and artificial intelligence. Two flagship products from the Powerupcloud factory, IRA.AI and Recomind.co are gaining rapid traction with enterprise customers. We realized the need for a dedicated leader to steer the growth of these products. Rishabh’s strong experience in product management and product marketing will help the company drive innovation and serve more enterprise customers.”

“I am excited to be a part of such a young and disruptive organization, which is aiming to revolutionize the technology landscape through its understanding of the industry and technology expertise. Artificial intelligence adoption is still at a nascent stage. Defining a roadmap in such a field, currently, is quite a daunting task, but offers a great opportunity to harness first-mover advantage,” Rishabh said. “The year has started on a good note, with the on-boarding of some big brands. Will try to leverage the strong technical expertise from within the company, to build a great customer experience and shape up the products’ side of the business. 2017 looks highly promising in terms of the prospects we have in pipeline.”

Prior to joining Powerupcloud, Rishabh had worked with Snapdeal (an e-commerce giant from India) and Infosys. He also holds a post graduate degree in marketing from MDI, Gurgaon – one of the esteemed B-Schools in India.

About Powerupcloud

Powerupcloud is an enterprise grade cloud and big data consulting company with offices in Bangalore, Chicago, Singapore and Amsterdam. An advanced consulting partner with AWS and Gold Cloud Partner with Microsoft Azure, Powerupcloud is one of the fastest growing startups with over 80 associates in less than 20 months. Powerupcloud offers consulting and engineering services in cloud migrations, cloud security, 24*7 cloud managed services, devops on cloud, big data analytics, database & data warehouse, cognitive technologies and cloud-based application development. Some of the marquee customers of Powerupcloud are Flipkart, Arvind, BookMyShow, Hungama, Groupm, Helpchat, India Property and more.

About IRA.AI

IRA.AI is a highly adaptive artificial intelligence platform designed for enterprise chatbots. IRA.AI is powered by Natural Language Processing modules and Deep Learning algorithms which help the engine decipher customer conversations to a very high degree. Unlike other chatbots, IRA.AI comes as an enterprise software platform which runs in customer’s cloud account thus helping customers own their data. IRA.AI can integrate with any third party API and has some powerful features like context switching and automated learning. In short, IRA.AI is a customer support rockstar. With some large enterprise customers on the platform, IRA.AI is leading the way enterprise chatbots are designed.

About Recomind

Recomind is a full service campaign platform which helps send bulk and transactional emails, push notifications and SMS to customers. Recomind helps achieve higher inbox delivery rate with the help of Amazon SES & SNS platform. Recomind has rich set of features like tracking mail opens & mail clicks, filter spam emails, conduct A/B and multi-variate testing, automated mail campaigns, multi-channel follow-ups, heat map analysis, send out optimization and more. Available in both hosted and SaaS model, Recomind is the future of intelligent campaign marketing.

