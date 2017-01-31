PDMD Ties-up With Columbia Asia Hospitals for Telemedicine Services in Cameroon

BANGALORE, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

The digitization has revolutionised health care and made geographic boundaries hazy and as part of the e-health initiative, the Telemedicine Program at Columbia Asia Hospitals, extends expertise of its renowned physician from India to meet the needs of patients across the globe.

The Columbia Asia Hospitals – India has been providing tele-radiology services since 2010, for remote areas in India and also across seven countries including Indonesia, France, Saudi, Bahrain, Kenya and Uganda.

The Hospital Group has recently tied-up with PDMD, Cameroon for provision of tele-radiology, tele-consult and tele-education services.

In March 2017, PDMD-Cameroon will be starting a polyclinic with world-class diagnostic facilities in Douala, capital of Cameroon’s Littoral Region. This center will be equipped with the latest diagnosis techniques such as MRI, CT scan, mammography, X-ray, USG and laboratory facilities.

“This partnership with Columbia Asia will help me provide international quality services to my patients as well as help my country, Cameroon in a particular and the countries of the sub region such as Chad, Central Africa Republic, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and even Guinea Conakry in general,” said Paul Guimezap, CEO, PDMD & President, IUC- L’Institut Universitaire de la Côte, Cameroon.

“The infrastructures of Columbia Asia Hospital equal those of the biggest hospitals in the world. The cleanliness of the environment, the professionalism and warmth displayed by all employees here including the human touch of the nurses, the gentleness and expertise of doctors, is simply amazing. These are the elements that have motivated the choice of Columbia Asia as our partner amongst the many choices that we had in India. Moreover, the services of international patients of CARH have gained the trust of African patients who have recovered from deadly diseases thanks to the expertise of doctors these last ten years,” he added.

“Through PDMD, we will deliver internationally benchmarked medical practices to the people of Cameroon and surrounding region. In addition to tele-radiology and consultation, we will also help build capabilities in the country by collaborating to provide radiology skill development through the educational institute run by PDMD,” said Dr Harsha Rajaram, VP – Telemedicine, Columbia Asia Hospitals.

About Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt. Ltd:

Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. is the only company in India to utilize 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) route in the hospital sector.

Columbia Asia is an international healthcare provider operating a chain of modern hospitals across Asian countries. It is promoted by investors based in Seattle, USA and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Columbia Asia is currently operating 28 hospitals across Malaysia, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. The Indian management operations are managed from its office in Bangalore.

For more information, visit: http://www.columbiaasia.com

About Paul Guimezap – CEO, PDMD & President, IUC- L’Institut Universitaire de la Côte, Cameroon.

Mr. Guimezap Paul, an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, started a School for Technical Education and Training (CEFTI) and Higher Institute of Technologies and Industrial Design (ISTDI). Recognising its performance and credibility the Cameroonian government through a decree recognised it as University Institute to form University Institute of the Coast (IUC). Today, IUC in collaboration with Canadian, French and Italian partners provides industrial, technological and commercial technical training. The centre is Pearson VUE International Certification Center. Through its 2 campuses (Akwa and Logbessou,) it provides education to over 6000 students.

He is currently one of the leaders of private higher education in the sub-region of Central Africa.

Being firmly established in the domain of education, it is now entering the domain of healthcare to help the Cameroonian and Africa population in the region.

