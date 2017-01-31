Outstanding Result of Resonance in Commerce Division

KOTA, India, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Resonance now Becomes a Leading Institute in CA, CS Preparation

Resonance has already created its mark in Engineering and Medical selections. Now, it has given one of the most illustrious results in the field of Commerce also, becoming the number 1 choice of students for CA, CPT and CS coaching.

The Managing Director of Resonance, Mr. RK Verma informed that the students of Commerce and Law Program Division, Resonance (CLPD) have stowed 10 positions in Top 25 for CS Foundation. The exam was conducted in December 2016 by Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI). The girls studying at Resonance bagged AIR 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, and 25 respectively in Top 25 positions. Six of the students studied at Resonance Kota study center, three at Resonance Indore study center and one at Resonance Jaipur study center. Total of 62 students qualified, out of which 32 are from Kota, 23 from Indore and the remaining 7 from Resonance Jaipur Study Center. 36 students from Kota showed up in the exam, out of which 32 passed the exam. 27 girls qualified the exam. In the year 2014 too, 4 students bagged Top 25 positions in CS Foundation exam. 810 students of Resonance have qualified CS Foundation, Executive and Professional since the last four years.

Mr. RK Verma added that Students of Resonance Commerce & Law Program Division (CLPD) Kota, Jaipur and Indore centers also performed exceptionally well in CA-CPT (Dec-2016) and CA-Final (Nov-2016) results, declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) on 17th January, 2017. In CA-CPT (Dec-2016), a total of 69 students from Resonance CLPD got selected in the exam, out of which 39 students were from Resonance Kota Study Centre, 19 students were from Resonance Jaipur study Centre and 11 students were from Resonance Indore Study Centre. Saket Temani topped Resonance with 177 Marks out of 200 followed by Chirag Vijay and Kajal Chouhan; both scored 165 Marks out of 200. Since the last 4 years, 436 Resonites cleared CA – CPT, 607 Resonites cleared CA – IPCC, and 184 Resonites cleared CA Finals.

This exceptional result has proved that Resonance has very hard working teachers who are constantly burning the candle at both ends trying to accomplish the dreams of the students.

About Resonance

Resonance Eduventures Limited was established on 11th April, 2001 in Kota. The institute was named as Resonance with the commitment to enhance teaching to bring them in the frequency band of teachers so that resonance becomes a reality. Since its inception, the institute has risen beyond all the expectations in terms of volume and quality of results. The growth in the number of student’s enrolment in classroom coaching as well as selections in IIT-JEE is matchless as compared to any other institute in the country offering classroom courses for IIT-JEE coaching. The institute has its own study centers which offer Classroom Programmes for IIT-JEE at Kota, Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Aurangabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandrapur, Delhi, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Patna, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Udaipur and Vadodara. The institute also offers classroom courses for AIPMT/AIIMS and CA/CS etc. coaching at selected study centers and Distance Learning Programmes through its DLP Division looking at the need of students who cannot leave their native places for education. Resonance is also offering coaching to students of class V to X through its PCCP Division and preparing students for competitive exams like NTSE, Olympiads, etc.

