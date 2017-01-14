MultiFit, India’s Fastest Growing Functional Fitness Studio, Comes to Aamchi Mumbai

MUMBAI, January 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

MultiFit Launched its Branch in Andheri (W) in the Most Unique way by Hosting a Fitness Party

After a widespread success in Pune, Gurgaon, and Jaipur, MultiFit opened its eighth branch in Mumbai, Andheri. MultiFit is one of the few calisthenics based functional fitness gyms, providing its members the right kind of fitness. The state-of-the-art gym offers a wide variety of choices to its patrons; from Calisthenics and Functional fitness to Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing, Jeet Kune Do (Bruce Lee’s fighting style), Gymnastics, Yoga and Endurance training all under the same roof.

The gym opened with a ‘Fitness Party’ to celebrate functional fitness. The presence of Mumbai Collector Deependra Singh Kushwah and Bollywood stars – Shreyas Talpade and Jackky Bhagnani graced the party. The party started with the most exciting circuit workouts spearheaded by MultiFit’s finest & ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) certified trainers. The attendees were given a memorable MultiFit experience, the one to remember by breaking the monotony of boring workouts.

On the expansion of MultiFit in Mumbai, proud Dr Samir Kapoor, CMD of MultiFit said, “We as a country have the most misunderstood concept of fitness. People focus on packing on bulk and completely ignore flexibility and movement; this leaves us with a lot of so called ‘fit’ people who can barely touch their toes. The main problem with gyms today is that they all require you to follow the same boring routine. On the other hand, our signature iFIT techniques ensure that you walk in for a new workout every day.”

He added, “We are delighted to have expanded in the city of dreams and we hope the patrons adapt to functional fitness as a lifestyle choice. We aim to bring a whole new kind of fitness revolution to Mumbai.”

Inderpal Singh, Franchisee partner of MultiFit, Andheri said, “MultiFit is a breath of fresh air in the fitness industry. This place offers the best of both worlds – fun workouts and the finest trainers. I am extremely glad to have played a role in its expansion and open our doors to Mumbaikars. We want to acquaint the crowd with calisthenics, a bodyweight-based workout technique gaining tremendous global recognition. It has been proven to achieve amazing results in one-third of the time as traditional gyms while ensuring that each workout is different and interesting every time. We aim to become the most versatile gym in the country.”

With a sport-centric approach, MultiFit has a number of well acclaimed athletes on board with them including ‘Arjun Awardee Olympian’ – Mr. Manoj Pingale, ‘Ironman’ and ‘Pro-cyclist’ Chaitanya Velhal, ‘Calisthenics’ and ‘Jeet Kune Do’ expert Dhruv Chaudhuri and many more gymnasts and endurance athletes. Keeping true to their motto, ‘The soul of MultiFit lies in our trainers’; MultiFit ensures that they have the best in the industry, they currently have five international trainers, one of them being Sally Jones, the Head Coach of MultiFit along with two football coaches from Manchester, who are at the forefront of their respective disciplines. MultiFit aims at launching 30 gyms across India by end of 2017 to spread their concept of functional fitness and the true definition of being fit across India.

