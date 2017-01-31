MRSI Establishes Industry Leadership in BIG DATA by Setting the Theme for 2017 Annual Seminar to be Held in Bengaluru

MUMBAI and BENGALURU, January 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

The 26th Annual Market Research seminar will be held in Bengaluru on 20th and 21st February. Each year, the event is attended by the movers and shakers of the insights world, both from the traditional market research firms as well as new age analytics companies and users of insights from the corporate world.

Speaking about the previous event in 2016, Mr. Sanjoy Datta – President of MRSI, said, “The previous seminar held in Mumbai was a huge success with over 350 delegates over the two days. The delegate mix was both mid and senior researchers from the agency and client side as well as those from the marketing and brand management functions which are the end users of marketing insights.”

Client participation has been confirmed from the likes of HUL, Nestle, Pepsico, Amway, ITC, L’Oreal, Car Dekho, Maruti, GPI, United Breweries, Marico, MTV, etc. Key note speaker identified is Mr. Deep Thomas, CEO Tata Insights – one of the 10 Most Influential Analytics Leaders in India (source: Analytics India Magazine).

Elaborating on the opportunity provided by the event, Mr. Sandeep Saxena, Director General – MRSI, added, “The seminar provides a great opportunity for intellectual stimulation and networking amongst the research fraternity. There will be a mix of international speakers, and research papers from the Indian industry. The event is an effort to showcase and celebrate MR capabilities as well as keep the practioners current with trends impacting the industry locally as well as globally.”

“The whole world today is looking at INDIA and DATA – The Market Research Society of INDIA or MRSI has taken industry leadership by positioning DATA and BEYOND as the theme for the 26th Annual Seminar and saliently locating it in Bangalore. I am also thrilled that PR Newswire has come onboard as the Media Partner which will take the profile of the event a notch up,” commented Raj Sharma, Official Media Spokesperson of MRSI.

Registrations for the seminar are underway and early bird rates can be availed only till 3rd February. More information about registration and sponsorship details can be found the MRSI website http://www.mrsi.in

About MRSI:

Market Research Society of India (MRSI), a unique non-profit autonomous market research body formed by a large fraternity of research suppliers and users spread across India. Established in January 1988, the MRSI is at the forefront of maintaining standards of excellence in the market research industry. It is a proactive, dynamic and neutral society, continually striving to improve the professional standards of market research in India.

