Max Unveils Nautical Inspired Spring’17 Collection

India’s leading fashion brand, Max fashion unveiled its Spring-Summer 2017 collection, celebrating the nautical spirit of spring. Sparkling shades of imperial blue, barbados cherry red are the dominant colours of the season. The season shows off an eclectic range of trends – ruffle details, asymmetrical hem lines, engineered appliques, natural hues, inflated silhouettes and oversized proportions to keep it classy and fuss-free. The assortment expresses the richly detailed sense of elegance and passion through a wide range of exclusive apparel, footwear and accessories for every occasion.

Here are some of the trends to look forward to this season.

Women’s Wear

The range unfolds into a bold and striking collection inspired from the Marina Luxe. It conveys a testament to its sunny brand of optimistic fashion with silhouettes such as crisp cotton volume cold shoulder, oversized blazer, flared sleeves, cropped shirts making it a clean minimalistic staple for the season. It also incorporates designs based on tropical prints and ditsy floral with luxurious fabrics such as weightless georgette, rib knits and sheer fabrics with embroidery details. Blush tones, muted corals mixed with digital botanical prints, handcrafted patchwork patterns, form a luxe inspired chic line of clothing for women’s wear this season.

Men’s Wear

This classic resort collection gives one a perfect wardrobe solution for their upcoming summer getaway vacation. The foundation is laid with rich classic palette of white and navy. Pink and pool blue add freshness to the look along with clear Sky. Indigo dyed fabrics woven in shades of blue and white with an accent of beige, Jacquard patterned collar rib, multi-coloured placement reverse collar, colour blocked tees form the highlights of the season. The quirkiness is added with graphics and motifs inspired by holiday resorts. The yacht motif, minimal holiday poster inspired graphics, surfer icons, tropical motifs, distressed typos, beach life quotes, chevron patterns and palm tree motifs all up the quirky fun quotient of the collection. The spring collection is relaxed making it perfect for a day out in the sea.

Indian Wear

This collection draws inspiration from 70’s vintage graphics, blues of Jodhpur’s palaces. Breezy layers, languid silhouettes, kitsch bohemian spirited look give the spring collection an edge over others. The mix of two extremes brings out this chic modern day look. Urban styling and minimalist approach is the key detail of the collection. Jackets, long tunics, kedia tops, shift dress, midi dresses and ombre swing tunics are the key highlights of the collection. The range has exquisite print textures on rich and natural feel fabrics. Global folk mix and match of patterns from across Europe and Asia adds drama to this collection with a modern take.

Kid’s Wear

For girls, Max has cool blue sea of the nautical resort collection with fun floral blends. The fabrics have a lot of textures like popcorn knits, crepe, georgettes and slub jerseys. Shift dresses, cold shoulder tops and dresses form the key highlight of the season with watermelon shades of pink with reds and navy. Florals blossoms in soft colours of pastel pink and corals mixed with denim blues, tangerine yellows, strawberry pinks and fun fruity appliques add the fun quotient to the collection. As for boys, nautical being the current rage of the season we can see little boats enhancing the look with all over print tees, chest prints and bottoms. Polos, character tees, hoodies along with dynamic graphic t-shirts brings the collection alive. To add a little fun to the collection Max has funny pirates with a crew full of underwater creatures in bright colours. So, the entire pirate ship is on an unforgettable cruise.

