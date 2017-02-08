Luxury Lifestyle Destination, Palladium Announces ‘Palladium Spotlight’: India’s First Fashion Blogger Awards Acknowledging and Celebrating Exceptional Bloggers and Content Creators

MUMBAI, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ —

Palladium, Mumbai’s iconic luxury destination that offers some of the best luxury fashion brands in the country is hosting ‘Palladium Spotlight’, an awards night dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the best fashion bloggers and content creators in India. The ever-growing sector of social media and the world of blogging are finally going to get recognition on 25th February 2017, with Palladium paving the path towards providing a platform for both upcoming and established writers, photographers and opinion leaders from the fashion industry.

The process will entail inviting bloggers to nominate themselves or a fellow blogger who they think is deserving by logging in to the microsite link – http://palladiumspotlight.com and filling in the required details while nominating themselves in maximum 3 categories out of a total of 15 – including Breakthrough Blogger of the Year, Best Fashion Blogger of the Year, Best Fashion Instagram, Best Fashion YouTube, Best Urban Wear Blogger and many more. Over and above the 15 winners, Palladium also gives the audience a chance to make their voice count with 5 categories being awarded with People’s Choice Awards. What’s more, there are also no geographical limitations; anybody from India is welcome to participate in these awards.

Each category will be reviewed by a set of acclaimed and experienced bloggers, christened – ‘The Advisory’ that comprises of some of the most renowned fashion bloggers & stylists that will lend their experience and knowledge of the space to help make the jury’s task easier.

The top scoring registrations will be judged by the esteemed jury – Business Consultant – Vikram Raizada, Photographer – Vickram Singh Bawa, Fashion Designer Ritu Kumar, Photographer – Jatin Kampani, Marketing Director of Genesis Luxury Deepika Gehani and President, Major Brands – Tushar Ved– the Titans of the fashion industry to find the ultimate winner.

While the bloggers are gearing up for the event to ensure they meet the nomination deadline of 10th February , The Advisory and the jury will start evaluating the entries and score them online from 11th to 23rd February, 2017.

The winners selected by the jury will be honored with not only a trophy as a mark of their accomplishments but also great prizes worth a total of Rs. 20 Lakh from some of the top brands at a grand award ceremony to be held at Palladium on 25th February. Winners will also get a chance to host exclusive Shop Walks, where their followers get a chance to interact with them in person and learn about some of the top luxury stores at Palladium, their favorite styles, tips and handy advice for great styling, etc.

On being a part of the Palladium Spotlight jury, Fashion Design Ritu Kumar said, “This is a much needed and a great initiative and who else but Palladium to spearhead it. Truly happy to be part of the grand jury and we hope Spotlight grows into an award that bloggers always aspire to achieve.”

Business consultant – Vikram Raizada, a part of the jury at Palladium Spotlight said, “Fashion, by nature, is ever evolving and we see the same here in India. Social media and blogs can be significant influencers and are here to stay. Providing a platform for bloggers is a good way to support the development of the fashion industry.”

On hosting the Palladium Spotlight, Mr. Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), The Phoenix Mills Limited said, “Social media has been an excellent medium to drive the business of fashion and Palladium being the quintessential luxury fashion destination of the city, instituted ‘Palladium Spotlight’ which we believe will soon come to become the most definitive Blogger Awards in India. We hope an initiative such as this motivates and builds the fashion industry from strength to strength.”

About the Jury

Deepika Gehani, Creative & Marketing Director, Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd

In her role as the creative and marketing director, Deepika provides her expertise to establish and promote world-renowned luxury brands in India. Splitting her time between Mumbai and Delhi, Deepika looks after all requirements for brand positioning, marketing and merchandising for the labels under the Genesis umbrella such as Bottega Veneta, Canali, Giorgio Armani, Micheal Kors, Jimmy Choo, Tumi, etc., that have enjoyed a rapid growth in the country. Genesis Luxury currently has 50 stand-alone stores across the brands. Deepika’s design and creative inputs & marketing strategies have also resulted in further strengthening the market position of the holding company’s in-house label Satya Paul.

Vikram Raizada, Business Consultant

Vikram has 25 years of experience in the retail, luxury, fashion, lifestyle and media sectors. He has established brick & mortar and online marketplace operations for leading retail and online organizations. His work is recognized by premier retail, marketing & advertising awards across sectors.

Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands

Mr. Tushar Ved is the President of Major Brands India Pvt. Ltd. a leading franchisee for premier international fashion brands such as Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Call it Spring, Charles & Keith, Inglot, La Senza, Bebe, Nine West, Mango, Guess, BHPC, New Balance. With 150 plus stores in India Major brands is fast moving on expansion mode with new brand launches. Mastered with Majors in Finance & Marketing from Boston University, Mr. Ved is a veteran in the retail sector. An active leader, his vision is to give Indian customers the best of international brand experience with a plush service and attain global edge. With 15 years of experience in retail, Mr. Ved is an influential retailer coming from a successful background of entrepreneurs.

Vickram Singh Bawa, Photographer

As a photographer Vikram has won multiple awards from Masters Cup, Prix de la Photographie Paris, The International Color Awards, The Spider Awards, Asian Photography Most Influential Photographer Award, PIEA Award and many more. Luerzer’s Archive has included him in the list of 200 Best Advertising Photographers for the year 2010-2011. A creative thinker Vikram is constantly innovating new business ideas. In 2010, he was included in the Most Influential People in the photography industry due to his strong business practices. Vikram has been pushing the boundaries of photography by continuously experimenting with new ideas, techniques and was given the title of Master of Gimmicks in the late 90s and is in the limelight for pushing the acceptability of art and creativity in the country.

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer

Ritu Kumar is the largest and most respected designer-wear brand in India today. Since 1969, it has developed a unique style of its own, reflecting the ancient traditions of Indian craftsmanship in a contemporary vocabulary. Her understanding of ancient designs and the innovative use of traditional crafts has created a new classicism. Today the company is renowned for its distinctive use of colors, quality of fabrics, intricate embroideries and a gloriously rich Indian aesthetic. Since the company was built on patronage of craftspeople, it has made a significant impact in creating employment in underdeveloped areas. Over the years, it has patronized several organizations working in these areas and helped in developing skills and taking them to the market.

Jatin Kampani, Photographer

Jatin Kampani is one of that rare breed who has been able to transform a passion into a career. From being a shutterbug in childhood, Kampani graduated to becoming a professional photographer in 1996. The country only stood to gain as Kampani’s prowess in capturing the incredible with his camera, took him on a road that few Indians had ever imagined traveling. A decade on from his professional debut, he became the first Indian photographer whose work was selected to be on the cover of Lurzer’s Archive, a magazine that publishes works of excellence in advertising from around the world. Successively, over the last two years he has been featured in Archive’s special edition of ‘200 Best Ad Photographers Worldwide’. As Kampani negotiates the contours of everything tangible and intangible with his camera, he also silently works towards giving back to his career, his profession, his first love. Along with some other enthusiasts, he recently donned the mantle of promoting photography as an art form in India.

About Palladium

Palladium, India’s first and only true lifestyle destination strategically located at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai presents an environment that spells refined elegance, while shoppers soak in the retail offerings, restaurants, cafes, spas and more. Promoted by Atul Ruia, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, India’s premier retail-led, mixed used development company, Palladium has redefined the experience of shopping for high street and luxury labels as well as fine dining and entertainment, under one roof.

